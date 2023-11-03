NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: It will be a tense competition, with both teams going hard at each other. However, Afghanistan look like a better unit and might win the game.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Date

03 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Max O’Dowd has 564 runs at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 76.01 in 19 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties.

Scott Edwards has 642 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 102.22 in 18 ODI innings this year. He also has six fifties.

Bas de Leede has 399 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 90.27 in 13 ODI innings this year. He also has 26 wickets at 24.38 balls apiece in 13 ODI innings this year.

Logan van Beek has 21 wickets at an average of 29.19 and a strike rate of 33.19 in 13 ODI innings this year.

Paul van Meekeren has 16 wickets at 33 runs apiece in 11 ODI innings this year.

Ibrahim Zadran has 690 runs at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 79.40 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has five fifties and a century.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 600 runs at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 86.95 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has two fifties and as many centuries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 496 runs at an average of 38.15 and a strike rate of 74.36 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has five fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 305 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 92.70 in nine ODI innings this year. He also has seven wickets.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 21 wickets at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 32.52 in 16 ODI innings this year. He also has a four-wicket haul.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Lucknow has been 229, with the teams batting first, winning only four of the 13 matches here. The track will assist the batters with occasional help for the spinners in the middle overs. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede will contribute with both bat and ball. Bas hasn’t done anything significant this World Cup, but he will look to step up in this crucial match. Expect him to have a good outing.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in nice touch throughout this season. He will enjoy batting in Lucknow and can score big.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will always be a good captaincy option. He can wreak havoc against the Netherlands batters, who are not as equipped to face quality spinners like Rashid. His variations might be too good to handle.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sybrand Engelbrecht: Sybrand Engelbrecht has been picked up by less than 27% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Engelbrecht has looked in fine touch and can again chip in with useful runs in the middle order.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq has been selected by less than 22% of people as of now. Naveen can trouble the Netherlands batters, especially under the lights. He has got plenty of variations to operate with.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Wesley Barresi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Paul van Meekeren.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann and Naveen-ul-Haq.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Scott Edwards, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sybrand Engelbrecht, Rahmat Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

It will be a tense competition, with both teams going hard at each other. However, Afghanistan look like a better unit and might win the game.

