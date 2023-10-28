NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh look like a stronger team and might win the game.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Netherlands vs Bangladesh

Date

28 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Max O’Dowd has 564 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 76.32 in 18 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties.

Bas de Leede has 382 runs at an average of 34.72 and a strike rate of 93.17 in 12 ODI innings this year. He also has 24 wickets at 26.58 runs apiece this year.

Scott Edwards has 574 runs at an average of 44.15 and a strike rate of 106.49 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has five fifties.

Logan van Beek has 20 wickets at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of 32.15 in 12 ODI innings this year. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has 772 runs at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 84.55 in 19 ODI innings this year. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Shakib Al Hasan has 605 runs at an average of 33.61 and a strike rate of 89.62 in 19 ODI innings this year. He also has 20 wickets at 34.60 runs apiece in 17 ODI innings this year.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 760 runs at an average of 44.70 and a strike rate of 88.37 in 20 ODI innings this year. He also has six fifties and a century.

Shoriful Islam has 22 wickets at an average of 25.90 and a strike rate of 27 in 13 ODI innings this year. He also has one four-wicket haul.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be the first game of the season in Kolkata, so it’s hard to conclude anything. However, Eden Gardens has historically produced lively decks, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. Another good batting track is expected, with the heavy balls being the go-to ball for the pacers. The teams batting first should try to reach at least 300.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Also Read: AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede has had a game to forget against Australia, but he is a quality player who will contribute with both bat and ball. Bas hasn’t found his form, but he might finally get going in this game. Expect a fine outing for him.

Litton Das: Litton Das hasn’t fired as expected so far. But he is a quality batter and might enjoy playing in Kolkata, where the ball comes nicely on the bat. Hence, Litton will be a good captaincy option.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will contribute with both bat and ball. He has worked on his batting during the break and will look to score big. Shakib’s bowling will also be too good to handle for the Netherlands.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Teja Nidamunuru: Teja Nidamanuru has been picked up by less than 4% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He is a decent batter who can contribute with a few runs in the middle order. Hence, Teja can be a nice pick.

Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud has been selected by less than 17% of people as of now. Hasan will enjoy bowling in Kolkata, as there will be some extra bounce and zip off the surface. Mahmud can dismiss a few batters in this match.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Scott Edwards, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Paul van Meekeren.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Teja Nidamanuru and Hasan Mahmud.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Max O’Dowd, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Paul van Meekeren.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan, Teja Nidamanuru and Hasan Mahmud.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh look like a stronger team and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.