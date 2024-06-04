NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: A contest between two evenly matched sides. Both teams have quality players, but Netherlands have more inf-form and utility players for the conditions. Expect them to win the contest.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Netherlands vs Nepal

Date

4 June 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Michael Levitt has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 162.31 in three T20I innings against Nepal. He also has two fifties against them.

Michael Levitt has 349 runs at an average of 43.62 and a strike rate of 156.50 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties and a century this year.

Michael Levitt vs Kushal Malla in T20Is: 3 runs, 8 balls, 1.50 average, 37.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Michael Levitt’s last five scores: 55, 39, 1, 19 & 43.

Max O’Dowd has 147 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 100.68 in nine T20I innings against Nepal.

Max O’Dowd has 185 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 115.62 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Max O’Dowd vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 12 runs, 19 balls, 6 average, 63.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Max O’Dowd vs Karan KC in T20Is: 19 runs, 24 balls, 4.75 average, 79.16 SR & 4 dismissals.

Max O’Dowd’s last five scores: 17, 60, 33, 30 & 22.

Vikramjit Singh scored 29 runs in his only T20I innings against Nepal.

Vikramjit Singh has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 141.42 in five T20I innings in 2024.

Vikramjit Singh’s last five scores: 27, 3, 1, 39 & 29.

Scott Edwards has 140 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 129.62 in eight T20I innings against Nepal.

Scott Edwards has 123 runs at an average of 15.37 and a strike rate of 117.14 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Scott Edwards vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 23 runs, 23 balls, 5.75 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Scott Edwards’ last five scores: 27*, 12, 29, 12 & 13.

Teja Nidamanuru has 38 runs at an average of 12.66 and a strike rate of 92.68 in three T20I innings against Nepal.

Teja Nidamanuru has 75 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 133.92 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Teja Nidamanuru’s last five scores: 27, 0, 19, 2 & 5.

Bas de Leede has 123 runs at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 130.85 in three T20I innings against Nepal. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Bas de Leede has 67 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 108.06 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 16 in three T20I innings this year.

Bas de Leede’s last five scores: 1, 8*, 27, 32 & 58. Bas de Leede’s previous five figures: 0/17, 2/43, 1/40, 1/0 & 1/12.

Sybrand Engelbrecht has 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 140.57 in three T20I innings against Nepal. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 10.75 and a strike rate of 7.50 in three T20I innings against them.

Sybrand Engelbrecht has 182 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 152.94 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 14.20 and a strike rate of 9.60 in five T20I innings this year.

Sybrand Engelbrecht’s last five scores: 2, 8, 48, 0 & 75. Sybrand Engelbrecht’s previous five figures: 2/14, 0/8, 0/16, 1/20 & 2/13.

Logan van Beek has 8 wickets at an average of 9.87 and a strike rate of 11.25 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Logan van Beek vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 10.83 average, 11.83 SR & 5.49 economy rate. Logan van Been vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 7 average, 9.50 SR & 4.42 economy rate.

Logan van Beek’s previous five figures: 1/8, 2/26, 3/13, 0/22 & 3/18.

Aryan Dutt has 3 wickets in four T20I innings against Nepal.

Aryan Dutt has 4 wickets in six T20I innings in 2024.

Aryan Dutt’s previous five figures: 3/20, 0/16, 0/20, 1/24 & 1/25.

Paul van Meekeren has 3 wickets in eight T20I innings against Nepal.

Paul van Meekeren has 5 wickets at an average of 16.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Paul van Meekeren’s last five figures: 0/11, 2/34, 2/27, 1/23 & 0/26.

Vivian Kingma has 6 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 22 in six T20I innings against Nepal.

Vivian Kingma has 12 wickets at an average of 18.08 and a strike rate of 16.58 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Vivian Kingma vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.44 average, 15.44 SR & 7.16 economy rate. Vivian Kingma vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 17 average, 20 SR & 5.10 economy rate.

Vivian Kingma’s last five figures: 0/36, 1/13, 1/40, 4/21 & 0/22.

Nepal:

Kushal Bhurtel has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 139.52 in six T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has three fifties against them.

Kushal Bhurtel has 166 runs at an average of 12.76 and a strike rate of 124.81 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 11.14 in five T20I innings this year.

Kushal Bhurtel vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 52 runs, 46 balls, 13 average, 113.04 SR & 4 dismissals.

Kushal Bhurtel vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 101 runs, 80 balls, 25.25 average, 126.25 SR & 4 dismissals.

Kushal Bhurtel vs Vivian Kingma in T20Is: 46 runs, 40 balls, 15.33 average, 115 SR & 3 dismissals.

Kushal Bhurtel’s last five scores: 10, 13, 1, 2 & 16. Kushal Bhurtel’s previous five figures: 0/25, 2/23, 2/22, 0/14 & 0/19.

Aasif Sheikh has 159 runs at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 134.74 in six T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has a fifty against them.

Aasif Sheikh has 235 runs at an average of 21.36 and a strike rate of 120.51 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aasif Sheikh vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 69 runs, 69 balls, 17.25 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Aasif Sheikh vs Vivian Kingma in T20Is: 32 runs, 33 balls, 16 average, 96.96 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aasif Sheikh’s last five scores: 22, 51, 0, 5 & 8.

Anil Sah scored 23 runs in his only IPL innings in 2024.

Anil Sah’s last five scores: 24, 58, 14, 1 & 5.

Kushal Malla has 107 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 209.80 in five T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 9.75 in four T20I innings against them.

Kushal Malla has 186 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 147.61 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 18.37 and a strike rate of 14.25 in seven T20I innings this year.

Kushal Malla vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 65 runs, 48 balls, 16.25 average, 135.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Kushal Malla vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 42 runs, 34 balls, 10.50 average, 123.52 SR & 4 dismissals. Aryan Dutt has dismissed him once in four balls.

Kushal Malla vs Sybrand Engelbrecht in T20Is: 2 runs, 4 balls, 1 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kushal Malla vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 18.60 average, 18.30 SR & 6.09 economy rate. Kushal Malla vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 12 economy rate.

Kushal Malla’s last five scores: 37, 37*, 4, 20 & 0.

Rohit Paudel has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 129.89 in four T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has a fifty against them.

Rohit Paudel has 329 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 121.85 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Rohit Paudel’s last five scores: 1, 0*, 82, 71* & 112.

Dipendra Singh Airee has 184 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 184 in six T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Dipendra Singh Airee has 282 runs at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 176.25 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 17.16 in 11 T20I innings this year.

Dipendra Singh Airee vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 92 runs, 57 balls, 30.66 average, 161.40 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dipendra Singh Airee vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 12 runs, 14 balls, 6 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dipendra Singh Airee vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 15.45 average, 15.72 SR & 5.89 economy rate. Dipendra Singh Airee vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 23.40 average, 21 SR & 6.68 economy rate.

Dipendra Singh Airee’s last five scores: 5, 19, 7, 3 & 24. Dipendra Singh Airee’s previous five figures: 0/39, 1/39, 1/30, 2/27 & 0/7.

Gulsan Jha has 72 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 118.03 in three T20I innings against Netherlands.

Gulsan Jha has 221 runs at an average of 24.55 and a strike rate of 134.75 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 14 in ten T20I innings this year.

Gulsan Jha vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 26 runs, 28 balls, 8.66 average, 92.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Gulsan Jha’s last five scores: 0, 19, 6, 26 & 9*. Gulsan Jha’s previous five figures: 1/31, 0/25, 0/24, 0/18 & 2/21.

Karan KC has 16 wickets at an average of 18.68 and a strike rate of 13.93 in 12 T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Karan KC has 11 wickets at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 19.90 in 13 T20I innings in 2024.

Karan KC vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 22 wickets, 16.86 average, 12.50 SR & 8.09 economy rate. Karan KC vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 32.83 average, 20.50 SR & 9.60 economy rate.

Karan KC’s last five figures: 1/34, 1/54, 0/11, 0/12 & 2/21.

Lalit Rajbanshi has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings against Netherlands.

Lalit Rajbanshi has 6 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 25.50 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Lalit Rajbanshi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 26.87 average, 23.12 SR & 6.97 economy rate. Lalit Rajbanshi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 4.80 economy rate.

Lalit Rajbanshi’s last five figures: 1/20, 0/53, 0/34, 0/21 & 1/23.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dallas has been 183, with pacers and spinners snaring 50% wickets each. Expect a decent batting track, with some new ball help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Bas will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will also contribute with both bat and ball. Logan’s bowling form has been decent. He can fetch handsome points.

Dipendra Singh Airee: Dipendra Singh Airee is another popular captaincy option for this game. Dipendra will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Michael Levitt: Michael Levitt has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Levitt will open the innings and has done well. His recent form has been decent.

Karan KC: Karan KC’s selection % currently stands at 21.68. Karan will bowl his spell and has done well against Netherlands previously. His recent form has been decent.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lalit Rajbanshi: Lalit Rajbanshi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vikramjit Singh, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, and Paul van Meekeren.

If NEP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max O’Dowd, Aasif Sheikh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Abhinash Bohara, and Aryan Dutt.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vikramjit Singh, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, and Vivian Kingma.

If NEP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max O’Dowd, Aasif Sheikh, Michael Levitt, and Abhinash Bohara.

NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

A contest between two evenly matched sides. Both teams have quality players, but Netherlands have more inf-form and utility players for the conditions. Expect them to win the contest.

