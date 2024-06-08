NED vs SA Prediction, Match 16, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Netherlands vs South Africa Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NED vs SA Prediction: South Africa have a formidable squad on paper but they have been surprised once by the Netherlands before. Considering the previous games of both teams, the Proteas are expected to win the contest.

NED vs SA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Netherlands vs South Africa

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

NED vs SA Match Preview

South Africa’s recent victory against Sri Lanka showcased their formidable bowling attack with Anrich Nortje's standout performance of 4 wickets for just 7 runs. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj also contributed significantly, each taking two wickets. Despite this strong bowling display, their batting still has room for improvement.

Facing the Netherlands next, South Africa must not underestimate their opponents. In the T20 World Cup 2022, the Netherlands caused a significant upset by defeating South Africa by 13 runs, which cost the Proteas a spot in the semi-finals. This serves as a reminder for Aiden Markram’s team to remain vigilant.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, led by Scott Edwards, have already shown their capabilities by defeating Nepal in their campaign opener. However, they will face a stern test against a confident and determined South African side.

Probable NED vs SA Playing XI

NED probable Playing XI

Michael Levitt Max O’Dowd Vikramjit Singh Sybrand Engelbrecht Scott Edwards (c)/(wk) Bas de Leede Teja Nidamanuru Logan van Beek Tim Pringle Paul van Meekeren Vivian Kingma

SA probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) Reeza Hendricks Aiden Markram (c) Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Tristan Stubbs Marco Jansen Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje Tabraiz Shamsi.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Nassau Cricket Stadium has been criticized for its inconsistent bounce, which led to injuries for Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during India's match against Ireland. Based on previous games, the pitch is expected to benefit the bowlers, suggesting another low-scoring contest. The highest score so far in the venue is 98.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19°C with a slight chance of rainfall in prediction.

Top Players for NED vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is among the finest players in T20 cricket. His recent form has been top-notch.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will also contribute with both bat and ball. Markram will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. His bowling value will increase in New York

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will contribute with both bat and ball. Logan’s bowling form has been decent. He can fetch handsome points.

Top Captaincy picks

Max O Dowd: Max O Dowd will open the innings and already scored a fifty in the first match. He is one of the main batters for Netherlands and can fetch ample points. Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He is expected to be one of the key wicket-takers and can be a good fantasy option.

Players to avoid

Michael Levitt - Michael Levitt has looked in inconsistent form and hence can be excluded from this game.

Marco Jansen - Marco Jansen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

NED vs SA Match Prediction

