NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka will be desperate to win and might clinch a victory.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Date

21 October 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Bas de Leede made 41 runs in his only ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also took 3 wickets in his only ODI innings against them.

Scott Edwards has 68 runs in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He scored 78* in the previous game.

Logan van Beek has 5 wickets at 13.20 runs apiece in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka has 931 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 86.44 in 23 ODI innings this year. He has also hit seven fifties and two centuries.

Kusal Mendis has 53 runs at a strike rate of 80.30 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Maheesh Theekshana has 7 wickets at an average of 8.85 and a strike rate of 13.28 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Dilshan Madushanka has 7 wickets at 24.28 balls apiece in three ODI innings this World Cup.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

While the average score has only been 226 in Lucknow, the surface will play a lot better than this. Expect a pleasant batting pitch for the game, with around 270 being a fighting total.

Also Read: WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja receives 'best fielder' medal in unique fashion

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 27°C, with no possibility of rain.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamunuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and he also did well in his only outing against Sri Lanka. Bas will look to make an impact again.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka has been the most consistent batter of Sri Lanka this year. The track in Lucknow will be ideal for the batters, and Nissanka can play a big knock.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been among the finest batters in the World Cup 2023. Mendis plays the pacers well and can thrash the Netherlands bowlers if he settles in.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd has surprisingly been picked up by less than 21% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Max is a fine batter who can score a few crucial runs at the top. He would need to be cautious against Dilshan Madushanka early on, though.

Lahiru Kumara: Lahiru Kumara has been selected by less than 12% of people as of now. Lahiru has got the pace to trouble the Netherlands batters. Lahiru will bowl in the slog overs as well, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva and Scott Edwards.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Max O’Dowd, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Paul van Meekeren.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Max O’Dowd, Charith Asalanka and Lahiru Kumara.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren.

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka will be desperate to win and might clinch a victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.