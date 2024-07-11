NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Both teams won their previous game. However, SS have more in-form players and look like a well-rounded team. Expect them to keep winning.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans

Date

11 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Arun Karthik has 108 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 145.94 in six TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has a fifty against them.

Arun Karthik has 196 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 128.94 in six TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a century here.

RS Mokit Hariharan has 32 runs at a strike rate of 188.23 in two TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

RS Mokit Hariharan has 59 runs in three TNPL innings in Salem.

RS Mokit Hariharan’s last five scores: 52, 21, 3, 7 & 15.

G Ajitesh has 87 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 155.35 in two TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

G Ajitesh has 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 192.30 in three TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

G Ajitesh’s previous five scores: 30, 25, 8, 4 & 2.

Nidhish Rajagopal has 138 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 140.81 in four TNPL innings in Salem. He also has two fifties here.

Nidhish Rajagopal’s last five scores: 53*, 13, 26, 76 & 35*.

Sonu Yadav has 7 wickets at an average of 12.42 and a strike rate of 12 in five TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

Sonu Yadav has 56 runs at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 164.70 in four TNPL innings in Salem. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 21.50 in six TNPL innings here.

Sonu Yadav’s previous five figures: 1/32, 2/43, 2/31, 1/44 & 1/37.

Ragupathi Silambarasan has 9 wickets at an average of 16.77 and a strike rate of 10.66 in four TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ragupathi Silambarasan’s last five figures: 3/31, 0/28, 0/21, 0/20 & 1/31.

Salem Spartans:

R Kavin has 61 runs at a strike rate of 107 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

R Kavin has 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 135.63 in three TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

Rajendran Vivek has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 149.20 in five TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Vishal Vaidhya has 74 runs at a strike rate of 194.73 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Vishal Vaidhya has 71 runs in two TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

Aushik Srinivas has 4 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

M Poiyamozhi has 9 wickets at an average of 15.44 and a strike rate of 13.33 in five TNPL innings in Salem.

S Harish Kumar has 104 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 146.67 in five TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 24 in five TNPL innings against them.

S Harish Kumar’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/27, 1/23, 0/21 & 0/10.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Salem have been balanced, with a little bit of everything for everyone. Expect another similar surface. It might slow down as the game progresses. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, G Ajitesh, SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Kirubakar, R Silambarasan, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshya Jain S, Emmanuel Cherian.

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, R Kavin (wk), Rajendran Vivek, K Vishal Vaidhya, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Aushik Srinivas, Shijit Chandran (c), Sunny Sandhu, S Harish Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, N Selva Kumaran, Robin Bist.

Also Read: 'He has got enough opportunities': Former Pakistan star questions Babar Azam's captaincy

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sonu will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sunny will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Vishal Vaidhya: Vishal Vaidhya will bat in the middle order. Vishal will bat in the middle order. He is a quality batter.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik has been selected by less than 41% of users as of now. Karthik will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay overs. He can score big.

Telegram Group Join Now

S Abishiek: S Abishiek’s selection % currently stands at 12.68. Abishiek opened the innings in the previous game and looked in decent touch. He can score valuable runs.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shijit Chandran: Shijit Chandran might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NRK bat first:

Complete the team with three among SJ Arun Kumar, R Kavin, R Kirubakar, and R Aushik.

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among RS Mokit Hariharan, Rajendran Vivek, Mohan Prasath, and N Selva Kumaran.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NRK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Arun Karthik, S Abishiek, Haris Kumar, and R Aushik.

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Mohan Prasath, and N Selva Kumaran.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams won their previous game. However, SS have more in-form players and look like a well-rounded team. Expect them to keep winning.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube