BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh won’t mind playing in Chennai, as the conditions will suit their spinners. However, New Zealand have terrific spin players and might win the game.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Date

13 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Devon Conway has 225 runs while averaging 75 and striking at 88.23 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also amassed one fifty and a century each.

Kane Williamson has 422 runs at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 73.26 in 10 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit three fifties and a century against them.

Tom Latham has 531 runs at an average of 53.10 and a strike rate of 90.15 in 11 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit three fifties and two centuries against them.

Rachin Ravindra has scores of 123 & 51 in the World Cup 2023.

Matt Henry has 15 wickets at an average of 21.86 and a strike rate of 30.13 in eight ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Trent Boult has 20 wickets at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 35.80 in 13 ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan has 639 runs at an average of 31.95 and a strike rate of 81.60 in 22 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 25.62 in 22 ODI innings against New Zealand.

Shoriful Islam has 5 wickets at an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 19.60 in two innings this World Cup.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 234, with the spinners scalping 53.13% of total wickets in Chennai. Expect the spinners to have a major say again. A total of around 250 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with a hot afternoon, is expected.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Also Read: Kane Williamson confirms availability for Bangladesh game

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He is a fine player of spin, and his record against Bangladesh is also really good. Expect Conway to make an impact again.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in sensational form with the willow. He has taken two wickets so far, and the track in Chennai will suit his bowling as well.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is among the safest captaincy options in this game. He will contribute to all the departments. Shakib can be a giant in Chennai if there’s assistance for the slow bowlers.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Latham: Tom Latham has surprisingly been picked up by less than 34% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Latham plays spin well, and his record against Bangladesh is also superb. If New Zealand loses a few early wickets, Latham can score big.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Mustafizur has a range of cutters, so he can be effective on a slow Chennai surface, where his cutters will grip and hold a lot more.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan hasn’t done anything significant this World Cup, and he can be avoided in this game.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Latham, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Trent Boult.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Liton Das, Daryl Mitchell and Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Liton Das, Kane Williamson and Matt Henry.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh won’t mind playing in Chennai, as the conditions will suit their spinners. However, New Zealand have terrific spin players and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.