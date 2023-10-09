NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand are stronger than the Netherlands and might win the contest.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

New Zealand vs Netherlands

Date

09 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Will Young has 224 runs at an average of 112 and a strike rate of 96.96 in three ODI innings against the Netherlands. He has also hit two centuries against them.

Devon Conway has 601 runs at an average of 66.77 and a strike rate of 102.55 in 11 ODI innings this year. He has also amassed one fifty and four centuries.

Daryl Mitchell has 652 runs at an average of 43.46 and a strike rate of 92.61 in 16 ODI innings this year. He has also hit one fifty and three centuries.

Trent Boult has 11 wickets at an average of 18.72 and a strike rate of 21.90 in five ODI innings this year.

Matt Henry has 5 wickets at an average of 13.40 in two ODI innings against the Netherlands.

Bas de Leede has 352 runs at an average of 50.28 and a strike rate of 100.57 in eight ODI innings this year. He has also taken 19 wickets at an average of 20.73 and a strike rate of 21.36 in eight ODI innings this year.

Logan van Beek has 13 wickets at an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of 36.15 in nine ODI innings this year.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hyderabad has been 287, with the teams batting first, winning five of the eight games in the ODIs. The spinners will get some assistance during the middle overs.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with humid afternoon and evening, is forecast.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is among the popular captaincy choices for this game. He is a quality player and is in form this year. Conway will open the innings and cause serious damage to an inexperienced Netherlands bowling unit.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been in sensational form since his return to the national team. He will swing the new ball and can dismiss a few batters early on. Bowling in the death overs will also provide him with opportunities to scalp wickets.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is among the popular captaincy options for this encounter. He is the best player in the Netherlands, and his form has also been top-notch. Bas will contribute to all the departments in this game.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Will Young: Will Young has surprisingly been picked up by less than 33% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a fine record against the Netherlands in the ODIs and can again score big. Consider including him in a few fantasy teams.

Paul van Meekeren: Paul van Meekeren has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Meekeren will get some extra bounce and agitate the Kiwi batters in the middle overs. Bowling in the slog overs will also help him snare a few wickets.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saqib Zulfiqar: Saqib Zulfiqar will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren and Matt Henry.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Vikramjit Singh, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Will Young, Tom Latham and Logan van Beek.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Vikramjit Singh, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction

