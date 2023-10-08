WATCH: Major lifeline gifted to Virat Kohli from Mitchell Marsh

In a riveting showdown between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, spectators witnessed a brain-fade moment as Mitchell Marsh failed to grasp a pivotal catch from Virat Kohli. This missed opportunity could potentially alter the course of the match and the footage of this incident swiftly gained traction across various social media platforms.

The event transpired in the 9th over of the Indian innings. Josh Hazlewood delivered a cunning short ball that caught Virat Kohli off guard. In an attempt to fend off the delivery, Kohli unintentionally top-edged it, sending the ball soaring into the Chennai sky.

By Australian standards, it was a routine catch but the intensity of the World Cup appeared to exert its pressure on the fielders. The ball descended precisely between Mitchell Marsh, who was advancing from mid-wicket and wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who was converging to the same spot. Ultimately, it was Marsh who made contact with the ball but a momentary lapse led to him spilling an easy opportunity. The collective gasp emanating from the crowd conveyed the tale - this blunder might carry a steep cost.

Aussie pacers trouble India

During the dropped catch, India were reeling at 26-3 after 9 overs, in their pursuit of a target of 200 runs set by Australia. The Indian top-order had crumbled early with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer all dismissed and back in the pavilion. Virat Kohli, granted a reprieve at 16, stood steadfast alongside KL Rahul as India aim to build a robust partnership and reassert their presence in the game.

Australia had earlier amassed a total of 199 runs in their innings, courtesy of substantial contributions from Warner, Smith, and Labuschagne. Throughout the chase thus far, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc persistently troubled the Indian batters, with Hazlewood securing pivotal wickets.

