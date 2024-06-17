NZ vs PNG Prediction, Match 39, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more
NZ vs PNG Prediction: Match Details
Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024
Match: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
Date: June 17, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
NZ vs PNG Match Preview
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea face off in a match with no impact on Super 8 qualification, as both teams are out of the running. For New Zealand, who were the runners-up in the 2021 T20 World Cup, this tournament has been disappointing. Afghanistan and the West Indies have already advanced from Group C.
Papua New Guinea are still searching for their first win of the tournament and aim to deliver their best performance against the Kiwis. New Zealand's only victory came against Uganda, while they suffered defeats to Afghanistan and the West Indies, the top teams in Group C.
Probable NZ vs PNG Playing XI
NZ probable Playing XI
- Finn Allen
- Devon Conway
- Rachin Ravindra
- Kane Williamson
- Daryl Mitchell
- Glenn Phillips
- James Neesham
- Mitchell Santner,
- Tim Southee
- Lockie Ferguson
- Trent Boult
PNG probable Playing XI
- Kiplin Doriga (wk)
- Lega Siaka
- Hiri Hiri
- Tony Ura
- Chad Soper
- Assad Vala (C)
- Charles Amini
- Sese Bau
- Norman Vanua
- John Kariko
- Alei Nao
Venue and Pitch
The pitch at the Brian Lara stadium has favoured bowlers more, making it challenging for the batters. Teams batting first will have advantage and the average first innings score at this venue is 141.
Weather Updates
The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with possibilities of rain that can affect the game.
Top Players for NZ vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team
-
Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra will bat in the top order and can also contribute with the ball.
- Alei Nao: Alei Nao will lead the PNG bowling attack and can contribute with crucial wickets.
-
Sese Bau: Sese Bau is one of the most experienced batters in the PNG lineup and will shoulder the scoring responsibilities.
Top Captaincy picks
-
Trent Boult: Trent Boult will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can fetch handsome fantasy points.
-
Decon Conway: Devon Conway will open the innings. He can dominate against the PNG bowlers and score ample points.
Players to avoid
-
Glenn Phillips - Glenn Phillips might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.
- Chad Soper - Chad Soper might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
NZ vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team
NZ vs PNG Match Prediction
Despite the fact that New Zealand are already out of the tournament, having lost their first two games, PNG still doesn’t stand a chance to beat the Kiwis at this level.
