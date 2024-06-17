NZ vs PNG Prediction, Match 39, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NZ vs PNG Prediction: Despite the fact that New Zealand are already out of the tournament, having lost their first two games, PNG still doesn’t stand a chance to beat the Kiwis at this level.

NZ vs PNG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

Date: June 17, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

NZ vs PNG Match Preview

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea face off in a match with no impact on Super 8 qualification, as both teams are out of the running. For New Zealand, who were the runners-up in the 2021 T20 World Cup, this tournament has been disappointing. Afghanistan and the West Indies have already advanced from Group C.

Papua New Guinea are still searching for their first win of the tournament and aim to deliver their best performance against the Kiwis. New Zealand's only victory came against Uganda, while they suffered defeats to Afghanistan and the West Indies, the top teams in Group C.

Probable NZ vs PNG Playing XI

NZ probable Playing XI

Finn Allen Devon Conway Rachin Ravindra Kane Williamson Daryl Mitchell Glenn Phillips James Neesham Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee Lockie Ferguson Trent Boult

PNG probable Playing XI

Kiplin Doriga (wk) Lega Siaka Hiri Hiri Tony Ura Chad Soper Assad Vala (C) Charles Amini Sese Bau Norman Vanua John Kariko Alei Nao

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Brian Lara stadium has favoured bowlers more, making it challenging for the batters. Teams batting first will have advantage and the average first innings score at this venue is 141.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with possibilities of rain that can affect the game.

Top Players for NZ vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra will bat in the top order and can also contribute with the ball.

Alei Nao: Alei Nao will lead the PNG bowling attack and can contribute with crucial wickets.

Sese Bau: Sese Bau is one of the most experienced batters in the PNG lineup and will shoulder the scoring responsibilities.

Top Captaincy picks

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Decon Conway: Devon Conway will open the innings. He can dominate against the PNG bowlers and score ample points.

Players to avoid

Glenn Phillips - Glenn Phillips might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Chad Soper - Chad Soper might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

NZ vs PNG Match Prediction

Despite the fact that New Zealand are already out of the tournament, having lost their first two games, PNG still doesn’t stand a chance to beat the Kiwis at this level.

