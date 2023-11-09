NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand are a formidable side and might win the game.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Date

09 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rachin Ravindra has 523 runs at an average of 74.71 and a strike rate of 107.39 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has two fifties and three centuries.

Kane Williamson has 685 runs, averaging 38.05 and striking at 86.48 in 18 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Tim Southee has 23 wickets at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 30 in 15 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Trent Boult has 17 wickets at an average of 32.94 and a strike rate of 38.17 in 13 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Ish Sodhi has 9 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 32.44 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews has 484 runs at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 80 in 22 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has four fifties against them.

Dilshan has 21 wickets at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 20.57 in eight innings this World Cup.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Bengaluru has always been flat, and the previous game showed the same. Another high-scoring game might well be on the cards, with the pacers having slight help due to the weather around. A total of around 320 should be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 26°C, and there is a high probability of rain throughout the match hours. We might have a short game, or even a washout can not be ruled out.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is a good captaincy option for this game. He will enjoy batting in Bengaluru, and the bowling attack of Sri Lanka is less formidable, too. Expect him to score big.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra has been among the most consistent batters of the tournament. He will look to continue his good run. His bowling will also fetch some points.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis hasn’t performed as well in the second half of the tournament. However, he will enjoy batting in Bengaluru and can score big. Mendis will also fetch some points with his wicketkeeping.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tim Southee: Tim Southee has surprisingly been picked up by less than 39% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Southee has a decent record against Sri Lanka and can snare a few wickets early on. Bowling in the death overs will also increase his probability of taking wickets.

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera has been selected by less than 5% of people as of now. The pitch will assist shot-makers, and Perera likes playing his shots. It might backfire significantly, but Perera can be tried in a few teams.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mark Chapman: Mark Chapman will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews and Tim Southee.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Kusal Perera, Mitchell Santner and Dushmantha Chameera.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Sadeera Samarawickrama, Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Charith Asalanka, Mitchell Santner and Dushmantha Chameera.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are a formidable side and might win the game.

