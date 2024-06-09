OMN vs SCO Prediction, Match 20, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Oman vs Scotland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

OMN vs SCO Prediction: Historically, Scotland has always had the upper hand while playing against Oman and given the current form of both teams, Scotland are the favourites to win the match.

OMN vs SCO Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Oman vs Scotland

Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

OMN vs SCO Match Preview

Oman finds itself at the bottom of Group B after two straight losses and now they must win to stay in contention for a top-two finish and progress to the Super 8s. Oman lost their tournament opener against Namibia in the Super Over followed by another heartbreaking loss against heavyweights Australia.

Scotland, on the other hand, has put up strong performances in the tournament thus far. After a no-result against England and a win over Namibia, they are currently at the top of ther Group with 3 points. They enter the match brimming with confidence and given their experience, Scotland is favored to come out on top.

Probable OMN vs SCO Playing XI

OMN probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Naseem Khushi (wk) Aqib Ilyas (c) Zeeshan Maqsood Khalid Kail Ayaan Khan Mohammad Nadeem Mehran Khan Shakeel Ahmed Kaleemullah Bilal Khan.

SCO probable Playing XI

Richie Berrington (c) George Munsey Michael Jones Brandon McMullen Matthew Cross (wk) Michael Leask Chris Greaves Mark Watt Chris Sole Brad Wheal Brad Currie.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium generally favours both spin and pace bowlers and offers consistent bounce. A score above 165-170 is considered competitive at this venue.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27-31°C with partly cloudy conditions.

Top Players for OMN vs SCO Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is a popular fantasy option for this game as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He can anchor the innings and also score some quick runs.

Aqib Ilyas is a popular fantasy option for this game as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He can anchor the innings and also score some quick runs. Michael Jones: Michael Jones has impressed at the top of the order and can be dangerous if he manages to get going.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch match-winning points.

Top Captaincy picks

Ayaan Khan: Ayaan Khan is the highest run-scorer for Oman so far in the tournament. His innings of 36 runs was the reason why Oman could put up a reasonable total on the board during the chase. Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington will open the innings and can play a big role against Oman and fetch ample fantasy points.

Players to avoid

Chris Greaves - Chris Greaves might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Shakeel Ahmed - Shakeel Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

OMN vs SCO Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

OMN vs SCO Match Prediction

