PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Date

23 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Imam-ul-Haq has 281 runs at an average of 56.20 and a strike rate of 73.17 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also hit three fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 224 runs at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 74.66 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has three fifties against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 12 wickets at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 21.83 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Haris Rauf has 5 wickets at 16 balls apiece.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 174 runs at a strike rate of 81.69 in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 125 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 76.21 in five ODI innings against Pakistan.

Rashid Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 33.28 in five ODI innings against Pakistan.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 5 wickets at an average of 33 in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 226 in ODIs in Chennai, with the teams batting first, winning 18 of the 37 games here. There will be assistance for the spinners, and the track might be on the slower side.

Weather Report

A temperature of 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast during the match hours.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam hasn’t fired as expected, but he is a terrific batter. A good knock might just be around the corner. Expect him to make a significant impact in the game.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi bowled brilliantly in the previous game. He has a fine record against Afghanistan and can again dismiss a few Afghanistan batters who have blown hot and cold lately.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has the capability to change the game on his own. He will enjoy bowling in Chennai as there will be some assistance for the spinners in Chennai. Rashid can also chip in with useful runs as a batter.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed has surprisingly been picked up by less than 27% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Iftikhar is a hard-hitting batter who can score crucial runs in the lower middle order, and his bowling value will increase in Chennai.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq has been selected by less than 27% of people as of now. Naveen’s off-pace deliveries might be effective in Chennai, and he will have more opportunities to take wickets due to bowling in the slog overs. Hence, Naveen can be tried in a few teams.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Haris Rauf.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

How well Pakistani batters go against the Afghan spinners will dictate the result of the game. Expect Pakistan to put on a good show and win the rubber.

