PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have played some mediocre cricket so far. However, Pakistan have a better squad overall and might win the game.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Date

31 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Imam-ul-Haq has 261 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 90.31 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Babar Azam has 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 92.68 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 147 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 89.09 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 9 wickets at an average of 13.77 and a strike rate of 17.44 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Haris Rauf snared four wickets in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan has 606 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 85.95 in 16 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has 21 wickets at 34.80 runs apiece in 17 ODI innings against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 506 runs at an average of 38.92 and a strike rate of 89.08 in 15 ODI innings against Pakistan. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Mustafizur Rahman has 9 wickets at 13.11 runs apiece in two ODI innings against Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Kolkata has been 241, with the teams batting first, winning 21 of the 36 games here. The track will be fast and bouncy, with the pacers having more assistance. A total of around 270 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan/Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been getting starts but hasn’t converted them into big scores. However, he might score big in this game and lead from the front. The track will also be good for the batting, with the ball coming nicely on the surface.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi might enjoy bowling in Kolkata. The pitch will assist him with the new ball and provide ample carry even in the middle and slog overs. Shaheen can exploit the conditions and cause serious damage to the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is an obvious captaincy choice despite his recent struggles. Shakib will contribute with both bat and ball. His overall record against Pakistan has also been decent in ODIs.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has surprisingly been picked up by less than 8% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He will enjoy bowling in Kolkata, as the track will suit the pacers. Hasan can cause serious damage to the out-of-form Bangladesh team.

Taskin Ahmed: Taskin Ahmed has been selected by less than 34% of people as of now. He will also enjoy bowling in Kolkata and can dismiss a few batters. Taskin Ahmed might have a good outing.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Ali.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mohammad Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Iftikhar Ahmed.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Abdullah Shafique, Hasan Ali and Taskin Ahmed.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

