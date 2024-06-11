PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pakistan vs Canada Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan are a funny side, and they have played some brainless cricket throughout. However, they are known to come hard when they have nothing to lose. Canada have played good cricket in this tournament, but Pakistan should open their account.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Pakistan vs Canada

Date

11 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Babar Azam has 595 runs at an average of 37.18 and a strike rate of 138.37 in 16 T20I innings in 2024. He also has six fifties this year.

Babar Azam vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 13, 44, 36, 32 & 75.

Mohammad Rizwan has 446 runs at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 125.98 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 31, 9, 23, 0 & 56.

Usman Khan has 113 runs at an average of 16.14 and a strike rate of 129.88 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 17 balls, 7.33 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 13, 3, 38, 31 & 16.

Fakhar Zaman has 406 runs at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 157.97 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Fakhar Zaman vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 96 runs, 68 balls, 32 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 13, 11, 9, 45 & 78.

Shadab Khan has 110 runs at an average of 15.71 and a strike rate of 154.92 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 24 balls, 10.50 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 11 average, 95.65 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 56.20 average, 40 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.25 average, 22 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 40, 0, 3 & 0. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/20, 0/55, 0/54 & 1/15.

Shaheen Afridi has 28 wickets at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 12.25 in 16 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 29 wickets, 14.96 average, 11.41 SR & 7.86 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.60 average, 24 SR & 9.15 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/33, 0/20, 3/36 & 3/14.

Naseem Shah has 8 wickets at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 20.25 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 45.16 average, 31.16 SR & 8.69 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.66 SR & 8.55 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s last five scores: 3/21, 1/26, 0/51, 1/36 & 1/37.

Haris Rauf has 16 wickets at an average of 18.18 and a strike rate of 11.12 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Haris Rauf vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 16 wickets, 18.18 average, 11.25 SR & 9.70 economy rate. Haris Rauf vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 13.63 average, 10.36 SR & 7.89 economy rate.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 3/21, 1/37, 3/38, 2/34 & 1/22.

Mohammad Amir has 8 wickets at an average of 33.87 and a strike rate of 24.25 in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 36.16 average, 24.66 SR & 8.79 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 27 average, 23 SR & 7.04 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 2/23, 1/25, 0/27, 0/34 & 1/32.

Canada:

Aaron Johnson has 161 runs at an average of 26.83 and a strike rate of 140 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aaron Johnson’s last five scores: 14, 23, 10, 33 & 1.

Dilpreet Bajwa has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 122.98 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Dilpreet Bajwa’s last five scores: 7, 11, 3, 33* & 52.

Nicholas Kirton has 191 runs at an average of 31.83 and a strike rate of 134.50 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nicholas Kirton’s previous five scores: 49, 51, 52, 15 & 28.

Dillon Heyliger has 7 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 18.42 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Dillon Heyliger’s last five figures: 2/18, 1/19, 4/20, 0/29 & 2/22.

Saad Bin Zafar has 6 wickets at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 21 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Saad Bin Zafar’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/42, 2/25, 2/21 & 1/21.

Jeremy Gordon has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in 2024.

Jeremy Gordon’s previous five figures: 2/16, 0/44, 2/25, 3/6, 2/5.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in New York has been 106, with pacers snaring 84.62% of wickets here. Expect another pace-friendly track, with a low-scoring affair. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 135 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is a popular captaincy option for this game. Babar will open the innings and can score big. He is known to play long innings.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and has been in decent form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi can be too dangerous to play for inexperienced Canadian players. Afridi has been bowling well this tournament and will get ample help from the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usman Khan: Usman Khan has been selected by less than 11% of users as of now. Usman will bat in the top order and can score big against inexperienced Canadian bowlers. He is a big hitter.

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad Bin Zafar’s selection % currently stands at 28.19. Zafar will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Junaid Siddiqui: Junaid Siddiqui might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shadab Khan, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Imad Wasim, and Kaleem Sana.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shadab Khan, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kaleem Sana, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Shreyas Movva, Mohammad Amir, and Usman Khan.

PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

