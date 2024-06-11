PAK vs CAN Prediction, Match 22, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Pakistan vs Canada Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PAK vs CAN Prediction: Pakistan will be fighting for survival as Canada will hope to inflict another upset on the Men in Green. Given Pakistan's track-record so far in the tournament, Canada will fancy their chances and win will put them another step closer to securing the top 2 position.

PAK vs CAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Pakistan vs Canada

Date: June 11, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

PAK vs CAN Match Preview

Pakistan are currently battling for survival after losing both their games in the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. After suffering a shocking loss against co-hosts USA in the opener, the Men in Green squandered a solid chance against arch-rivals India. They will now need to win both their remaining games and hope other results go in their favour if they have secure qualification to the Super 8s stage.

On the other hand, Canada are currently placed one place above Pakistan in the Group standings at the third place with a win and a loss in their two games. Given Pakistan's track-record so far, Canada will fancy their chances and win will put them another step closer to securing the top 2 position.

Probable PAK vs CAN Playing XI

PAK probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Babar Azam (c) Fakhar Zaman Usman Khan Imad Wasim Shadab Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Naseem Shah Mohammad Amir

CAN probable Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Navneet Dhaliwal Pargat Singh Nicholas Kirton Shreyas Movva (wk) Dilpreet Bajwa Saad Bin Zafar (c) Dillon Heyliger Kaleem Sana Junaid Siddiqui Jeremy Gordon

Venue and Pitch

The New York pitch has come under scrutiny for being below par and the groundsmen have been busy on this pitch, removing any grassy areas to try and make it a bit more batter-friendly. However, in the last two matches it has gotten a tad better but there's still a lot on offer for the bowlers and scoring will be difficult.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 20°C with minial chances of rain.

Top Players for PAK vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings. He is a consistent run-scorer and can anchor the innings.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Shaheen Afridi will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and fetch match-winning points. Kaleem Sana: Kaleem Sana adds precision and effectiveness to his team’s bowling attack. He will bowl in different phases and will get some assistance off the deck.

Top Captaincy picks

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah has looked in good form recently. He can bowl different spells throughout the match and the New York deck will also help him take wickets.

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger has looked in consisten form and has been picking up wickets regularly. He can fetch ample points in this match.

Players to avoid

Imad Wasim - Imad Wasim might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Dilpreet Bajwa - Dilpreet Bajwa might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: Ashwin trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad-David Warner rift with a sly tweet

PAK vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

​​​​​​​

PAK vs CAN Match Prediction

Pakistan will be fighting for survival as Canada will hope to inflict another upset on the Men in Green. Given Pakistan's track-record so far in the tournament, Canada will fancy their chances and win will put them another step closer to securing the top 2 position.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.