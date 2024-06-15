PAK vs IRE Prediction, Match 36, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Pakistan vs Ireland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PAK vs IRE Prediction: Pakistan are undoubtedly the better team with multiple matchwinners in the squad. Ireland are winless so far in the tournament and in all likelihood, they will be unable to open their tally with our prediction suggesting Pakistan will end their campaign on a high.

PAK vs IRE Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Pakistan vs Ireland

Date: June 16, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Florida

PAK vs IRE Match Preview

Pakistan will face off against Ireland as both teams look to end their campaign on a high note after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 already. Pakistan's campaign began poorly with a surprising loss to the USA, marking one of the biggest upsets in the tournament. In their next match against India, the Pakistani batters underperformed and couldn't chase a modest target. With the USA and Ireland drawing their match, Pakistan was eliminated from the competition.

Ireland, on the other hand, also had a tough tournament, getting knocked out after going winless for three matches. They were defeated by India and Canada in their first two games, and their final match against the USA was abandoned due to rain.

Probable PAK vs IRE Playing XI

PAK probable Playing XI

Babar Azam(c) Mohammad Rizwan(w) Saim Ayub Fakhar Zaman Usman Khan Imad Wasim Shadab Khan Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Mohammad Amir Haris Rauf.

IRE probable Playing XI

Andrew Balbirnie Paul Stirling(c) Lorcan Tucker(w) Harry Tector Curtis Campher George Dockrell Gareth Delany Mark Adair Barry McCarthy Joshua Little Craig Young

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium provides equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Spinners might also find some assistance, especially in the later stages of the game.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with possibilities of rain that can affect the game.

Top Players for PAK vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is Pakistan's top-run scorer in the tournament and he will dominate against the Ireland bowlers.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Shaheen Afridi will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and fetch match-winning points. Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany will do both batting and bowling, providing valuable versatility to the team.

Top Captaincy picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings. He is a consistent run-scorer and can anchor the innings.

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah has looked in good form. He can bowl different spells throughout the match.

Players to avoid

Imad Wasim - Imad Wasim might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Harry Tector - Harry Tector might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PAK vs IRE Match Prediction

Pakistan are undoubtedly the better team with multiple matchwinners in the squad. Ireland are winless so far in the tournament and in all likelihood, they will be unable to open their tally with our prediction suggesting Pakistan will end their campaign on a high.

