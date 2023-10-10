PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: It will be a nail-biting contest, given both the teams are evenly matched. However, Pakistan might win the game.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Date

10 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Imam-ul-Haq has 178 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 76.39 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed a century against them.

Babar Azam has 525 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 82.41 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit one fifty and three centuries against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 222 runs at an average of 111 and a strike rate of 110.44 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed two fifties against them.

Shadab Khan has 14 wickets at an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 28.64 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Hasan Ali has 17 wickets at an average of 11.82 and a strike rate of 18.70 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis has 130 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 87.83 in four ODI innings against Pakistan.

Charith Asalanka made 49 runs in his only ODI innings against Pakistan.

Matheesha Pathirana snared three wickets in his only ODI innings against Pakistan.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hyderabad has been 287, with the teams batting first, winning five of the eight ODI games here. A total of around 300 will be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with some clouds in the sky, is forecast. The chances of rain are minimal.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He is the best batter from both sides in the game and will look to score big. Babar also has a fine record against Sri Lanka.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will contribute to all the departments. While his recent form has been concerning, Shadab has a good bowling record against Sri Lanka. Expect Shadab to perform in this match.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been among the most consistent batters in the ODIs throughout this year. He looked in terrific touch in the previous game and will look to extend his good work.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a good record against Sri Lanka and also bowled quite well in the previous game. Expect Hasan to have a good outing.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva has been selected by less than 45% of users as of now. He will contribute to all the departments. Dhananjaya is a fine batter, and the surface will suit his bowling style.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera has been off-colour with the willow and can be avoided for this game.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Haris Rauf.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imam-ul-Haq, Charith Asalanka, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pathum Nissanka, Saud Shakeel, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Mohammad Nawaz.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imam-ul-Haq, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

