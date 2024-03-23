PBKS vs DC Prediction, Match 2, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PBKS vs DC Match Prediction: The match is likely to be a close contest given the squads of both the teams. But with Rishabh Pant returning to lead the side, Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line-up now. DC will hope Pant to make an impact straight away. Delhi Capitals are likely to register a win here with a strong batting and a potent bowling line-up.

PBKS vs DC Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 23rd March, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

PBKS vs DC Match Preview

Punjab Kings are set to take on the Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2024 on March 23 at the new stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Both teams couldn't qualify for the playoffs last season and will be looking to improve upon their performance in this season. Punjab will be led by Shikhar Dhawan again, who has been a prolific scorer in the IPL. They have retained most of their core players and have added some interesting players like Harshal Patel.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be led by Rishabh Pant who is making a comeback after his 18-month hiatus from cricket following a dangerous car accident. His comeback is a big boost for the Capitals. They have also added excellent overseas players like Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk, and raw domestic talents like Ricky Bhui and Kumar Kushagra. They do have the talent and potential to win this game but Punjab have the edge as they have home advantage in their favour.

Probable PBKS vs DC Playing XI

PBKS probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Prabhsimran Singh Jonny Bairstow Liam Livingstone Jitesh Sharma (wk) Sam Curran Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh Rahul Chahar

One out of Atharva Taide and Vidwath Kaverappa can be used as an impact player by Punjab Kings.

DC probable Playing XI

David Warner Prithvi Shaw Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Kumar Kushagra Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Ishant Sharma Mukesh Kumar

One out of Ricky Bhui and Khaleel Ahmed can be used as an Impact player by Delhi Capitals.

Venue and Pitch

The venue is Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. It is a new stadium hosting its maiden IPL game. Last year, it hosted a SMAT match in November where it produced good batting scores. Expect a good batting surface with some help for the seamers in second innings.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. Since its a day game, the weather will be warm with temperatures around 33 degrees. The temperature will go down as the evening approaches.

Top Players for PBKS vs DC Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan is a prolific run-getter in the IPL. Currently, he is the second highest run-scorer in IPL history, just behind Virat Kohli. Despite being out of the national side, Dhawan has shown his consistency and will look to lead his side from the front. He has scored 6617 runs at an average of 35.39 in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan is a prolific run-getter in the IPL. Currently, he is the second highest run-scorer in IPL history, just behind Virat Kohli. Despite being out of the national side, Dhawan has shown his consistency and will look to lead his side from the front. He has scored 6617 runs at an average of 35.39 in IPL.

David Warner - Just like Dhawan, David Warner scores heavily in IPL as well. He is the third highest run-getter in IPL history and the first among overseas players. He can play an anchor's role while he can play an attacking brand of cricket as well. Warner relishes IPL cricket and will be aiming for another blockbuster year with the bat. He has scored 6397 runs at an average of 41.53 in IPL

Kuldeep Yadav - The left-arm wristspinner is in terrific form recently and has taken a lot of wickets. He has a wicket-taking ability in the middle overs which makes him a lethal option for his captain. He will be crucial with his variations. Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 71 wickets at an average of 28 in IPL.

Top Captaincy picks

Shikhar Dhawan - Dhawan's consistency makes him a top captaincy pick. The skipper of Punjab Kings loves batting in the IPL and he will relish a good batting surface. He will aim to give his side a solid start and be there till the end.

Mitchell Marsh - Another Aussie who is in terrific form, Mitchell Marsh, is likely to bat at No. 3 for DC. He has a modest IPL record but is coming off an outstanding international form. He can contribute with both bat and ball and is a genuine match-winner.

Players to avoid

Kumar Kushagra - Kushagra is a talented cricketer but he is likely to bat lower down the order where he unlikely to face many balls. Adding to this, he is unlikely to keep wickets since Pant is fit to keep now.

Harpreet Brar - The left-arm spinner is a quality operator but does not get enough wickets. He focuses on keeping the economy in check. He is unlikely to bat given the long batting line-up and the impact player rule.

PBKS vs DC Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PBKS vs DC Match Prediction

The match is likely to be a close contest given the squads of both the teams. But with Rishabh Pant returning to lead the side, Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line-up now. DC will hope Pant to make an impact straight away. Delhi Capitals are likely to register a win here with a strong batting and a potent bowling line-up.

