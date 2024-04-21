PBKS vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 37 of IPL 2024
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Date
21 April 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Prabhsimran Singh has 35 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Prabhsimran Singh has 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 105.26 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 23.25 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 34 runs, 22 balls, 17 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals. Noor Ahmad has dismissed him once in four balls.
-
Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 0, 10, 4, 35 & 19.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 8 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Rilee Rossouw scored a solitary run in his only IPL in Mullanpur.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in 2024: 54 runs, 45 balls, 18 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 30 runs, 30 balls, 15 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 50 runs, 53 balls, 12.50 average, 94.33 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 1, 5, 10, 13 & 8.
-
Sam Curran has 27 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 90 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.
-
Sam Curran has 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 120.93 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 13 in four IPL innings here.
-
Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 61 balls, 19.25 average, 126.22 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 30.57 average, 18.64 SR & 9.83 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 42.33 average, 26.33 SR & 9.64 economy rate.
-
Sam Curran’s last five scores: 6, 6, 29, 5 & 0. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/41, 2/25, 2/41, 0/18 & 3/28.
-
Liam Livingstone has 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 254.05 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.
-
Liam Livingstone has 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 162.16 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.
-
Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 35 balls, 9.33 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 69 balls.
-
Liam Livingstone vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 1, 21, 28*, 17 & 38*. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/21, 1/24, 1/14 & 0/16.
-
Shashank Singh has 86 runs at a strike rate of 245.71 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Shashank Singh has 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 160 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 41, 9, 46*, 61* & 9*.
-
Ashutosh Sharma scored 31 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Ashutosh Sharma has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 211.86 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a fifty here.
-
Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 61, 31, 33*, 31 & 43.
-
Harpreet Brar has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28 average, 22.80 SR & 7.36 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 24.33 SR & 8.46 economy rate.
-
Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/21, 0/22, 0/48, 1/33 & 0/14.
-
Harshal Patel has 2 wickets in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.
-
Harshal Patel has 8 wickets at an average of 16.12 and a strike rate of 10.50 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 21.58 average, 14.88 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 50 average, 26.42 SR & 11.35 economy rate.
-
Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 3/31, 1/21, 2/30, 1/44 & 0/45.
-
Kagiso Rabada has 9 wickets at an average of 16.44 and a strike rate of 10.66 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Kagiso Rabada has 5 wickets at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 19.72 average, 14.90 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.33 average, 23.66 SR & 10.47 economy rate.
-
Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/42, 2/18, 1/32, 2/44 & 1/38.
-
Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.
-
Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 12.71 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket here.
-
Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 31.84 average, 21.07 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 24.53 average, 14 SR & 10.51 economy rate.
-
Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/35, 1/45, 4/29, 0/33 & 2/30.
Gujarat Titans:
-
Wriddhiman Saha has 229 runs at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 118.04 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 135 runs, 90 balls, 45 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 44 balls, 28 average, 127.27 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Wriddhiman Saha vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 51 runs, 33 balls, 12.75 average, 154.54 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Wriddhiman Saha vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 14 runs, 8 balls, 7 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Wriddhiman Saha’s last five scores: 2, 11, 25, 21 & 19.
-
Shubman Gill has 486 runs at an average of 69.42 and a strike rate of 145.50 in 11 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has six fifties against them.
-
Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 184 runs, 129 balls, 61.33 average, 142.63 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 69 runs, 52 balls, 34.50 average, 132.69 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 8, 72, 19, 89* & 36.
-
Sai Sudharsan has 152 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 127.73 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 12, 35, 31, 33 & 45.
-
David Miller has 34 runs in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 17.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 20 balls.
-
David Miller vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 109 runs, 65 balls, 54.50 average, 167.69 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
David Miller’s last five scores: 2, 44*, 21, 12 & 8*.
-
Abhinav Manohar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 20 balls, 9.66 average, 145 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Abhinav Manohar’s last five scores: 8, 1, 40, 13 & 44*.
-
Rahul Tewatia has 158 runs at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 147.66 in ten IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rahul Tewatia vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 22 balls, 25 average, 227.27 SR & 2 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in four balls.
-
Rahul Tewatia vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 21 runs, 17 balls, 7 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 10, 22, 30, 23 & 6.
-
Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 0, 14, 23, 3 & 17.
-
Rashid Khan has 23 wickets at an average of 14.86 and a strike rate of 14.60 in 14 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 25.63 average, 18.68 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.86 average, 13.53 SR & 7.92 economy rate.
-
Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/12, 1/18, 1/28, 1/40 & 1/33.
-
Mohit Sharma has 10 wickets at an average of 26.10 and a strike rate of 17.90 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 14.88 average, 10.40 SR & 8.58 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.30 SR & 8.60 economy rate.
-
Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 1/51, 0/34, 1/38, 3/25 & 1/36.
-
Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 36.60 average, 26.90 SR & 8.16 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 16.22 average, 13.44 SR & 7.23 economy rate.
-
Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/14, 0/43, 0/22, 2/32 & 1/32.
-
Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/37, 0/32, 1/35 & 2/25.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The tracks in IPL have been quite good in Mullanpur. There will be some assistance for pacers early on before it becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 28°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma (IMP).
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He has also done well at this venue.
Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gill has a fabulous record against Punjab Kings and will enjoy batting in Mullanpur. He can score big.
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a match-winner. Rashid will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against PBKS. He will fetch ample points.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Prabhsimran will open the innings and can play a big knock. He knows the conditions well in Mullanpur.
Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad’s selection % currently stands at 12.73. Noor is a wicket-taker and bowled well against PBKS last time. He might trouble the batters with his variations.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Harpreet Bhatia: Harpreet Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If PBKS bat first:
Complete the team with three among David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Kagiso Rabada, and Sandeep Warrier.
If GT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Spencer Johnson.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If PBKS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, and Harpreet Brar.
If GT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.
PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction
Both teams have been inconsistent throughout the season. However, Punjab Kings will have a home advantage and adapt quickly after playing a few games here. They also have a better unit and should win the contest.
