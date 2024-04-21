PBKS vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 37 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Date

21 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Prabhsimran Singh has 35 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Prabhsimran Singh has 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 105.26 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 23.25 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 34 runs, 22 balls, 17 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals. Noor Ahmad has dismissed him once in four balls.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 0, 10, 4, 35 & 19.

Rilee Rossouw has 8 runs in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rilee Rossouw scored a solitary run in his only IPL in Mullanpur.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in 2024: 54 runs, 45 balls, 18 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 30 runs, 30 balls, 15 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 50 runs, 53 balls, 12.50 average, 94.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 1, 5, 10, 13 & 8.

Sam Curran has 27 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 90 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 120.93 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 13 in four IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 61 balls, 19.25 average, 126.22 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 30.57 average, 18.64 SR & 9.83 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 42.33 average, 26.33 SR & 9.64 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 6, 6, 29, 5 & 0. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/41, 2/25, 2/41, 0/18 & 3/28.

Liam Livingstone has 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 254.05 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Liam Livingstone has 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 162.16 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 35 balls, 9.33 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 69 balls.

Liam Livingstone vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 1, 21, 28*, 17 & 38*. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/21, 1/24, 1/14 & 0/16.

Shashank Singh has 86 runs at a strike rate of 245.71 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shashank Singh has 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 160 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 41, 9, 46*, 61* & 9*.

Ashutosh Sharma scored 31 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Ashutosh Sharma has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 211.86 in three IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a fifty here.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 61, 31, 33*, 31 & 43.

Harpreet Brar has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28 average, 22.80 SR & 7.36 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 24.33 SR & 8.46 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/21, 0/22, 0/48, 1/33 & 0/14.

Harshal Patel has 2 wickets in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Harshal Patel has 8 wickets at an average of 16.12 and a strike rate of 10.50 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 21.58 average, 14.88 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 50 average, 26.42 SR & 11.35 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 3/31, 1/21, 2/30, 1/44 & 0/45.

Kagiso Rabada has 9 wickets at an average of 16.44 and a strike rate of 10.66 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kagiso Rabada has 5 wickets at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 19.72 average, 14.90 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.33 average, 23.66 SR & 10.47 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/42, 2/18, 1/32, 2/44 & 1/38.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets in four IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 12.71 in four IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket here.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 31.84 average, 21.07 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 24.53 average, 14 SR & 10.51 economy rate.