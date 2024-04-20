'No need for thumb-sucking:' AB de Villiers annoyed with no clarity on wide-ruling

The Proteas expressed his annoyance after another incident of a judgement error during DC vs SRH match.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers expressed annoyance about the uncertainty of wide-ball decisions after another instance of ambiguity during today's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

During the fifteenth over of SRH’s innings when Shahbaz Ahmed was batting, DC pacer Anrich Nortje delivered a short-pitched ball enticing Shahbaz Ahmed to attempt a hook shot, which he missed.

Shahbaz decided to request a review, arguing that the delivery was wide as it appeared to pass over his helmet. However, after reviewing the footage, the third umpire determined that Shahbaz was not in an upright position, suggesting that the ball would not have gone above head height.

In the next delivery, Nortje aimed another short ball at Shahbaz, causing him to pivot for a pull shot. Despite Shahbaz's belief that the ball was too high, the umpire judged it to be a legitimate delivery, resulting in SRH losing a review.

AB de Villiers annoyed over lack of clarity on wide-ruling

In response to this incident, AB de Villiers took to his social media handle to share his opinions.

The Proteas wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "For goodness sake, PLEASE just clarify the wide ruling in Cricket! Really not so difficult.. We have technology, let’s use it properly. No need for thumb-sucking surely."

For goodness sake, PLEASE just clarify the wide ruling in Cricket! Really not so difficult.. We have technology, let’s use it properly. No need for thumb-sucking surely — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 20, 2024

Speaking about the match, SRH posted their third 250-plus score this IPL 2024, courtesy of some scintillating knocks from Travis Head (89 off 32), Abhishek Sharma (46 off 12), Shahbaz Ahmed (59 off 29).

DC put up a spirited effort but could manage 199 as SRH sealed the contest by a big margin of 67 runs and climbed to the second spot in the points table.

