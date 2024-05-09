PBKS vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 58 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings know the conditions, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have momentum on their side. Quality-wise, both teams are evenly matched. However, PBKS will have the upper hand and should win the game.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

9 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow has 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 177.55 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jonny Bairstow scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 7, 46, 108*, 15 & 0.

Prabhsimran Singh has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 144.44 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Prabhsimran Singh has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 122.72 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 95 runs, 73 balls, 23.75 average, 130.13 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 51 runs, 51 balls, 17 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 30, 13, 54, 35 & 0.

Rilee Rossouw scored 35 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rilee Rossouw has 82 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 205 in two IPL innings in Dharamsala. He also has a fifty here.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 41 balls, 13.50 average, 65.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 29 balls, 23 average, 158.62 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 0, 43, 26, 9 & 1.

Shashank Singh has 29 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 170.58 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shashank Singh scored 27 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Shashank Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 25 balls, 12.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 27, 25*, 68*, 8 & 41.

Sam Curran has 34 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 103.03 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 21 in six IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 67 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 142.55 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 68 balls, 16.40 average, 120.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in four balls.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 36.46 average, 20.93 SR & 10.45 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 35.50 average, 22.87 SR & 9.31 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 7, 26*, 20, 6 & 6. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 1/34, 0/37, 1/60, 1/18 & 2/41.

Jitesh Sharma has 77 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 148.07 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 137.50 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 73 balls, 35.66 average, 146.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 24 balls, 22 average, 183.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 0, 13, 9, 29 & 19.

Ashutosh Sharma scored 3 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Ashutosh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL 2024: 3 runs, 10 balls, 1.50 average, 30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 3, 61, 31 & 33*.

Harpreet Brar has 8 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16.50 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 30.54 average, 24.63 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 34.75 average, 24 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/19, 2/17, 0/21, 0/35 & 0/21.

Harshal Patel has 3 wickets at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 30 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Harshal Patel took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 23 wickets, 18.43 average, 12.47 SR & 8.86 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 49 average, 27.12 SR & 10.83 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 3/24, 0/12, 1/48, 3/15 & 3/31.

Rahul Chahar has 6 wickets at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 33 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rahul Chahar has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 17.50 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 60.50 average, 43 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 18.50 average, 16 SR & 6.93 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 3/23, 2/16, 1/33, 1/42 & 0/16.

Kagiso Rabada has 18 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 10.66 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Kagiso Rabada has 2 wickets at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 24.50 average, 18.16 SR & 8.09 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 51.66 average, 28.66 SR & 10.81 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/23, 1/48, 3/15 & 3/31.

Arshdeep Singh has 4 wickets at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 30.50 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Arshdeep Singh has 3 wickets at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 20 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 28.05 average, 18.44 SR & 9.12 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 27.42 average, 14.92 SR & 11.02 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/42, 1/52, 2/45, 1/17 & 0/35.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 938 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 129.73 in 31 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli scored 11 runs in his only IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 272 runs, 166 balls, 54.40 average, 163.85 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 69 balls.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 51 runs, 48 balls, 12.75 average, 106.25 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar in T20s: 62 runs, 55 balls, 31 average, 112.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 68 runs, 38 balls, 34 average, 178.94 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 42, 70*, 51, 18 & 42.

Faf du Plessis has 799 runs at an average of 57.07 and a strike rate of 145 in 16 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has nine fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him once in 46 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 226 runs, 134 balls, 45.20 average, 168.65 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him thrice, while Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once.

Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 66 runs, 47 balls, 16.50 average, 140.42 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 11 runs, 17 balls, 5.50 average, 64.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 64, 24, 25, 7 & 62.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 76 runs, 48 balls, 25.33 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 32 runs, 15 balls, 16 average, 213.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 1, 100*, 6, 55 & 7.

Rajat Patidar has 75 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 108.69 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 3.33 average, 83.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 16 runs, 9 balls, 8 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 2, 50, 52, 9 & 50.

Glenn Maxwell has 107 runs at an average of 15.28 and a strike rate of 142.66 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 16 in five IPL innings against them.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 60 balls, 20.20 average, 168.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 44 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 36 balls, 22.33 average, 186.11 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him four times in 17 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 41 runs, 30 balls, 13.66 average, 136.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.75 average, 12 SR & 8.37 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.50 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 4, 0, 1, 0 & 28. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/17, 2/23, 2/29 & 0/7.

Cameron Green has 93 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 140.90 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against them.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 134 runs, 74 balls, 33.50 average, 181.08 SR & 4 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 36.10 average, 22.10 SR & 9.80 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 74 average, 50.66 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 1, 37*, 6, 5* & 9. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/42, 2/12, 2/35 & 0/27.

Dinesh Karthik has 658 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 146.87 in 28 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 38 runs at an average of 12.66 and a strike rate of 105.55 in three IPL innings in Dharamsala.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 98 runs, 46 balls, 24.50 average, 213.04 SR & 4 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice, while Sam Curran has dismissed him once.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 43 balls, 18.66 average, 130.23 SR & 3 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him thrice in 12 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 42 runs, 43 balls, 10.50 average, 97.67 SR & 4 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 21*, 11, 25, 83 & 53*.

Karn Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 30 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 23.40 average, 15 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.75 average, 18.75 SR & 12.40 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 1/42, 0/38, 2/29, 0/33 & 1/24.

Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 18.60 in nine IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 20.33 average, 15.72 SR & 7.75 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 40.11 average, 27.22 SR & 8.84 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 2/29, 1/34, 0/20, 1/40 & 0/37.

Yash Dayal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 42.66 average, 27.33 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.16 average, 24.66 SR & 10.01 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 2/21, 0/34, 1/18, 2/56 & 0/51.

Vijaykumar Vyshak vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 21.80 average, 13.20 SR & 9.90 economy rate. Vijaykumar Vyshak vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 59 average, 33 SR & 10.72 economy rate.

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s last five figures: 2/23, 0/64, 1/32, 1/23 & 2/29.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dharamsala has been 189, with pacers snaring 72.97% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has done well against PBKS previously. His recent form has also been decent.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. He has a fantastic record against PBKS. His recent form has been top-notch.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Rossouw will bat in the top order and has done well at Dharamsala previously. He can score big.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar’s selection % currently stands at 21.29. Patidar will bat in the middle order and has done well in the previous few games. He can fetch match-winning points.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Disclaimer when playing fantasy cricket:

Winning every game is next to impossible. The best strategy is to back your analytical knowledge, minimise instincts, and play a sequence of 5-10 games to ensure you win more than you lose. Remember, losing is inevitable in fantasy sports. The best players look to maximise their best days and minimise bad days.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Jitesh Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Yash Dayal.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Chahar, and Karn Sharma.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings know the conditions, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have momentum on their side. Quality-wise, both teams are evenly matched. However, PBKS will have the upper hand and should win the game.

