PBKS vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 27 of IPL 2024

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: While Punjab Kings will play at home, Rajasthan Royals are a well-rounded team. They have also been more consistent this season. Expect RR to win another game.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

13 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow has 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 136.52 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow has 9 nine runs in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jonny Bairstow vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 52 runs, 42 balls, 17.33 average, 123.80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow vs Trent Boult in T20s: 73 runs, 40 balls, 36.50 average, 182.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 0, 22, 42, 8 & 9.

Shikhar Dhawan has 679 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 129.82 in 24 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has seven fifties against them.

Shikhar Dhawan has 36 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 112.50 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 68 balls, 32.33 average, 142.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 78 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 39 balls, 19.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him four times in 109 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 14, 1, 70, 45 & 22.

Prabhsimran Singh has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 172.22 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Prabhsimran Singh has 30 runs in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 64 balls, 22.75 average, 142.18 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 4, 35, 19, 25 & 26.

Sam Curran has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.71 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 18.75 in seven IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has 2 wickets here.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 76 runs, 60 balls, 19 average, 126.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult and Nandre Burger have dismissed him once each.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 37.30 average, 22.30 SR & 10.03 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 40.50 average, 24.66 SR & 9.85 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 29, 5, 0, 23 & 63. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/41, 0/18, 3/28, 1/30 & 0/10.

Liam Livingstone has 31 runs in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Liam Livingstone scored 38 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 31 balls, 8.33 average, 80.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 28*, 17, 38*, 30 & 2.

Shashank Singh has 46 runs in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 46*, 61*, 9*, 21* & 0.

Jitesh Sharma has 109 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 175.80 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Jitesh Sharma has 28 runs in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 89 runs, 59 balls, 29.66 average, 150.84 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 19 balls.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 19, 16, 6, 27 & 9.

Ashutosh Sharma scored 33 runs in his only IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 33*, 31, 43, 10 & 28.

Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.70 average, 19.90 SR & 7.44 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 31 average, 22 SR & 8.45 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/48, 1/33, 0/14, 2/13 & 1/14.

Harshal Patel has 18 wickets at an average of 16.22 and a strike rate of 12.72 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Harshal Patel has 4 wickets at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 25.92 average, 17.38 SR & 8.94 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 46.85 average, 25.14 SR & 11.18 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 2/30, 1/44, 0/45, 1/45 & 2/47.

Kagiso Rabada has 12 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 13.83 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Kagiso Rabada has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Mullanpur.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 17.40 average, 13 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 57.75 average, 32 SR & 10.82 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/32, 2/44, 1/38, 2/23 & 1/36.

Arshdeep Singh has 15 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 10.80 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 8 in two IPL innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 31.25 average, 20.83 SR & 9 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 21.38 average, 12.69 SR & 10.10 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 4/29, 0/33, 2/30, 0/40 & 2/28.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 147.10 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 196 runs, 110 balls, 28 average, 178.18 SR & 7 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 0, 10, 5 & 24.

Jos Buttler has 435 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 155.91 in 13 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties against them.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 71 balls, 34 average, 143.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in 2024: 18 runs, 20 balls, 9 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 107 runs, 68 balls, 53.50 average, 157.35 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 8, 100*, 13, 11 & 11.

Sanju Samson has 702 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 143.85 in 21 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 112 runs, 73 balls, 22.40 average, 153.42 SR & 5 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in 30 balls.

Sanju Samson vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 18 runs, 19 balls, 9 average, 94.73 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 68*, 69, 12, 15 & 82*.

Riyan Parag has 69 runs at an average of 13.80 and a strike rate of 160.46 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 26 balls, 14.50 average, 111.53 SR & 2 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in five balls.

Riyan Parag vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 17 runs, 14 balls, 8.50 average, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 37 runs, 20 balls, 18.50 average, 185 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 76, 4, 54, 84 & 43.

Shimron Hetmyer has 146 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 171.76 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 27 balls, 19.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 64 runs, 43 balls, 32 average, 148.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 13*, 11*, 14, 5 & 8.

Dhruv Jurel has 42 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 49 runs, 35 balls, 24.50 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 2, 20, 20, 13* & 16*.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 20 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 22.20 in 20 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.60 average, 24.30 SR & 8.54 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.40 average, 33 SR & 6.61 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/40, 0/28, 0/27, 0/30 & 1/35.

Trent Boult has 9 wickets at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 29.66 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 20.42 average, 13.92 SR & 8.80 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 37.50 average, 32.25 SR & 6.97 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/8, 0/30, 3/22, 0/29 & 2/35.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 34.50 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 61.40 average, 37.20 SR & 9.90 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25 average, 17 SR & 8.82 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/48, 0/46, 1/30, 1/29 & 0/21.

Kuldeep Sen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 49 average, 22 SR & 13.36 economy rate. Kuldeep Sen vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 10 average, 10 SR & 6 economy rate.

Kuldeep Sen’s last five figures: 3/41, 1/30, 0/21, 2/28 & 1/21.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 29 wickets at an average of 18.79 and a strike rate of 13.68 in 19 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 15.84 average, 13.68 SR & 6.94 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 21.91 average, 13.75 SR & 9.56 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 2/43, 2/34, 3/11, 2/19 & 1/25.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Mullanpur in the first two games of this IPL were quite good for batting. However, there will be some early movement for pacers to exploit. The track will be better to bat once the ball takes a bit of beating. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 185 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He has also done well at this venue.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has been in fine form lately. He can play a big knock.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been in fine form this season. Samson has scored runs consistently and will look to continue his good run. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Prabhsimran will bat in the top order and knows the conditions well in Mullanpur. He has also done well against Rajasthan Royals in the past.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 8.34. Avesh will bowl in the middle and death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has bowled well in patches this season.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ashutosh Sharma: Ashutosh Sharma might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Jitesh Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Kagiso Rabada.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, and Kuldeep Sen.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, and Kagiso Rabada.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, and Kuldeep Sen.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

While Punjab Kings will play at home, Rajasthan Royals are a well-rounded team. They have also been more consistent this season. Expect RR to win another game.

