PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 26 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town

Date

1 February 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 1423 runs at an average of 27.90 and a strike rate of 160.24 in 56 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1414 runs at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 165.18 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 25 wickets at an average of 14.56 and a strike rate of 11.60 in 23 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1078 runs at an average of 27.64 and a strike rate of 153.56 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Wayne Parnell has 51 wickets at an average of 24.03 and a strike rate of 15.19 in 40 T20 innings since 2023.

Adil Rashid has 47 wickets at an average of 21.76 and a strike rate of 17.36 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Rassie van der Dussen has 665 runs at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 133 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 551 runs at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 150.95 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sam Curran has 1100 runs at an average of 20.37 and a strike rate of 129.71 in 61 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 52 wickets at an average of 37.63 and a strike rate of 24.17 in 67 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 26 wickets at an average of 30.26 and a strike rate of 20 in 24 T20 innings since 2023.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Centurion has been 177, with the pacers snaring 84.55% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some help for the speedsters with the new ball. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Varreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (c), Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara.

Also Read: 'We expect England to win in India' - India's batting coach gets trolled after unusual comment ahead of second Test

PC vs MICT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PC vs MICT live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rickelton will open the innings and has been in tremendous form this year. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been batting in the top order, increasing his value as a batter. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne has a selection % of less than 15 as of now. Verreynne will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. The track will also suit the batters.

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis’ selection % is less than 12 as of now. Brevis will bat in the middle order and can score quick runs. He has looked in decent touch in patches this season.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Nuwan Thushara, and Daryn Dupavillon.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Ackermann, Kagiso Rabada, and Wayne Parnell.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Daryn Dupavillon, and Thomas Kaber.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kyle Verreynne, Liam Livingstone, Eathan Bosch, and George Linde.

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.