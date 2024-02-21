PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 6 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi are a strong team and should win the contest.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Date

21 February 2024

Time

2:30 PM IST

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Saim Ayub has 1128 runs at an average of 26.85 and a strike rate of 139.95 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Babar Azam has 1445 runs at an average of 45.15 and a strike rate of 136.83 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 12 fifties and three centuries.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 158 runs at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 149.05 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Rovman Powell has 907 runs at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 158.56 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Asif Ali has 304 runs at an average of 43.42 and a strike rate of 176.74 in 13 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Luke Wood has 51 wickets at an average of 25.15 and a strike rate of 17.50 in 42 T20 innings since 2023.

Shan Masood has 215 runs at an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 124.27 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 174 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 132.82 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Shoaib Malik has 276 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 133.33 in 11 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Mohammad Nawaz has 26 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 17.34 in 21 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Kieron Pollard has 182 runs at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 189.58 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Hasan Ali has 16 wickets at an average of 16.37 and a strike rate of 11.93 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 176, with pacers snaring 68.98% of wickets here. Expect a flat surface with stroke-makers getting value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dan Mousley, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad.

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He will open the innings and can play a big knock. Babar will fetch ample points.

Shan Masood: Shan Masood is another consistent batter. He will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. Masood’s recent form has been decent.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Bowling in different phases will increase his probability of taking wickets. Sams’ batting will also be effective.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Aamer Jamal: Aamer Jamal has been selected by less than 20% of users as of now. Jamal will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact.

Saad Baig: Saad Baig’s selection % is less than 11 as of now. Baig will bat in the top order and can score a few runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohammad Amir Khan: Mohammad Amir Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Mir Hamza, and Mohammad Zeeshan.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Luke Wood, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Ayub, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nawaz, Dan Mousley, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi are a strong team and should win the contest.

