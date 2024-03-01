PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 17 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Despite having a formidable unit, Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account after six attempts. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi has won three in five games. Both teams have quality players, and the team winning the toss will have slightly more advantage. However, Lahore Qalandars will be more desperate to win and might finally register a victory.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Date

02 March 2024

Time

2:30 PM IST

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Saim Ayub has 219 runs at an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 162.22 in five PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has three fifties against them.

Saim Ayub vs Shaheen Afridi in T20s: 44 runs, 30 balls, 22 average, 146.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 38, 88, 7, 0 & 42.

Babar Azam has 614 runs at an average of 40.93 and a strike rate of 120.62 in 17 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has five fifties against them.

Babar Azam vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 143 balls, 24.71 average, 120.97 SR & 7 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 111*, 48, 31, 72 & 68.

Mohammad Haris has 112 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 155.55 in five PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Mohammad Haris vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20s: 37 runs, 20 balls, 18.50 average, 185 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 55 runs, 49 balls, 13.75 average, 112.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 2, 12*, 19, 6 & 7.

Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 18 runs, 18 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 6 average. 136.36 SR & 10 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs RHBs since 2023: 23 wickets, 20.30 average, 14.04 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Walter vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 32.83 average, 22.16 SR & 8.91 economy rate.

Rovman Powell has 75 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 178.57 in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin since 2023: 40 runs, 28 balls, 6.66 average, 142.85 SR & 6 dismissals.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 20.37 average, 13.43 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 43.20 average, 29 SR & 8.96 economy rate.

Salman Irshad has 4 wickets at 23.75 balls apiece in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Sahibzada Farhan’s previous five scores read: 31, 15, 72*, 2 & 62.

Fakhar Zaman has 376 runs at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 143.51 in 17 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Fakhar Zaman vs left-arm pace in the powerplay in 2024: 17 runs, 17 balls, 8.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s previous five scores read: 23, 4, 6, 41 & 6.

Rassie van der Dussen has 146 runs at a strike rate of 180.24 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen vs spin in 2024: 237 runs, 201 balls, 26.33 average, 117.91 SR & 9 dismissals. He has been dismissed four times against leg-spinners in 51 balls this year.

Kamran Ghulam has 55 runs at a strike rate of 134.14 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Sikandar Raza has 58 runs at a strike rate of 120.83 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two wickets against them.

Sikandar Raza vs left-arm pace in 2024: 164 runs, 87 balls, 23.42 average, 188.50 SR & 7 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.75 average, 18.25 SR & 6.16 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 27.60 average, 6.84 economy rate.

Sikandar Raza’s previous five scores: 17, 1, 0, 23 & 18. Sikandar Raza’s previous five figures: 1/20, 0/20, 0/24, 1/25 & 1/27.

George Linde’s previous five figures: 0/25, 0/25, 1/26, 2/36 & 0/23.

Carlos Brathwaite’s last five scores: 14*, 6*, 15*, 6 & 1*. Carlos Brathwaite’s previous five figures: 1/36, 0/34, 0/7, 0/10 & 1/34.

Jahandad Khan’s previous five scores: 0, 13, 12, 16 & 45*. Jahandad Khan’s last five figures: 0/35, 1/22, 1/44, 0/10 & 0/22.

Shaheen Afridi has 29 wickets at an average of 13.44 and a strike rate of 11.17 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 19 wickets, 20.89 average, 15.31 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 24.60 average, 18 SR & 8.20 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 2/39, 3/33, 1/34, 2/25 & 1/38.

Zaman Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 12.33 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Zaman Khan’s previous five figures: 0/43, 0/48, 2/25, 2/52 & 1/27.

Zaman Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 11.25 average, 9.75 SR & 7.14 economy rate. Zaman Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 58.50 average, 9.55 economy rate.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be the first game of the season in Rawalpindi, so expect a flat batting track. The pitches last season were absolutely belters, with the average first-innings score of 209. The chasing teams won six of 11 matches in 2023. There won’t be much assistance for the bowlers, so it will be important to take bowlers bowling in death overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 16°C, with thunderstorms throughout the match hours, is forecast.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is the most popular captaincy option for this game, and rightly so. Azam is a consistent batter and possesses a fine record against Lahore Qalandars. The track will assist the batters, and he is coming on the back of three 50+ scores in the previous five innings. There is no reason not to make him the captain of the fantasy teams.

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has shown immense consistency this PSL. While Dussen has struggled vs spin at times, the opponent in this game doesn’t have many quality options. So, he will fancy his chances to score another big knock, and the track will provide value to his shots. Dussen amassed a century in his previous outing against Peshawar Zalmi.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza hasn’t been as consistent this PSL, but he is a consistent performer. Further, Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, making him a valuable captaincy option. He should perform well in this game.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has a selection % of less than 27 currently. Haris’ recent form might be a reason for his low selection, but he is a quality batter. Batting in the top order will provide him ample balls to make an impact, and the track in Rawalpindi will also suit him and his stroke-making. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite has been selected by 16.81% of users as of now. Brathwaite will contribute with both bat and ball and might bowl all four overs. He has bowled well in patches and can snare a few wickets since batters will go after him. His batting will be effective in Rawalpindi, and Brathwaite can play a quick-fire knock.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

George Linde: Generally, George Linde is an accurate bowler, but his bowling might not be effective on a flat Rawalpindi pitch. His batting position has been significantly low, so he might not contribute much as a batter, either. Linde can be avoided for this game.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Jahandad Khan, Rovman Powell, Arif Yaqoob, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, and Zaman Khan.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Irshad, and Zaman Khan.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

