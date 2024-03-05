PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 21 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

Date

05 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Saim Ayub has 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 142.42 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has two fifties against them.

Saim Ayub has 202 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 177.19 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties here.

Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 45 runs, 44 balls, 15 average, 102.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 1, 38, 88, 7 & 0.

Saim Ayub vs Usama Mir in T20s: 33 runs, 22 balls, 11 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Babar Azam has 538 runs at an average of 53.80 and a strike rate of 131.21 in 12 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has six fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 148.07 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Babar Azam vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 173 runs, 143 balls, 24.71 average, 120.97 SR & 7 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Babar Azam vs Khushdil Shah in T20s: 32 runs, 30 balls, 16 average, 106.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 0, 111*, 48, 31 & 72.

Mohammad Haris has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 177.35 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Haris has 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 203.27 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 5 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 55 runs, 49 balls, 13.75 average, 112.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 1, 2, 12*, 19 & 6.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 167.85 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 161 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 159.40 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore ve left-arm pace in 2024: 57 runs, 57 balls, 7.12 average, 100 SR & 8 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s previous five scores: 12, 2, 18, 4 & 1.

Paul Walter vs leg-spin in T20s since 2023: 62 runs, 48 balls, 5.63 average. 129.16 SR & 11 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs David Willey in T20s: 9 runs, 8 balls, 4.50 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs RHBs in T20s since 2023: 32 wickets, 21.03 average, 14.12 SR & 8.93 economy rate. Walter vs LHBs in T20s since 2023: 6 wickets, 34.16 average, 22 SR & 9.31 economy rate.

Paul Walter’s previous five scores: 33, 19, 2*, 16 & 6. Paul Walter’s last five figures: 0/10, 0/9, 1/41, 1/35 & 1/24.

Rovman Powell has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 166.66 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Rovman Powell has 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 171.87 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin in T20s since 2023: 40 runs, 28 balls, 6.66 average, 142.85 SR & 6 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace since 2023: 295 runs, 154 balls, 26.81 average, 191.55 SR & 11 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 3 runs, 4 balls, 1.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 0, 8, 46, 23 & 39.

Aamer Jamal has 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 167.64 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 17.66 in five PSL innings here.

Aamer Jamal vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 85 average, 57.50 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Aamer Jamal vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 10.20 average, 6.80 SR & 9.44 economy rate.

Aamer Jamal’s last five scores: 87, 1, 7*, 0 & 9. Aamer Jamal’s previous five figures: 0/35, 0/13, 0/29, 5/23 & 1/18.

Luke Wood took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 24.09 average, 19.27 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.20 average, 17 SR & 9.64 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 1/34, 1/37, 1/46, 2/13 & 2/20.

Mohammad Zeeshan’s figures in this PSL: 0/26, 0/48 & 1/38.

Arif Yaqoob took 3 wickets in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Arif Yaqoob’s figures in this PSL read: 0/32, 5/27, 0/21 & 3/43.

Salman Irshad has 7 wickets at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.33 average, 18.83 SR & 8.86 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21 average, 12.25 SR & 10.37 economy rate.

Salman Irshad’s last five figures: 1/37, 1/52, 1/39, 2/39 & 0/22.

Mohammad Rizwan has 428 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 128.52 in 14 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 179.24 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 122 runs, 115 balls, 24.40 average, 106.08 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 75 runs, 69 balls, 25 average, 108.69 SR & 3 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 51 runs, 30 balls, 25.50 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 58, 0, 51, 0 & 82.

Reeza Hendricks scored 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Reeza Hendricks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 141 runs, 102 balls, 23.50 average, 138.23 SR & 6 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 13, 40, 72, 29 & 9.

Usman Khan made 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Usman Khan made 120 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 45 balls, 40 balls, 15 average, 112.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan vs off-spinners in 2024: 24 runs, 20 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores read: 106*, 96, 14, 21 & 26.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 130 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 118.18 in ten PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.65 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs pace in 2024: 127 runs, 78 balls, 15.87 average, 162.82 SR & 8 dismissals. Iftikhar Ahmed vs spin in 2024: 29 runs, 32 balls, 90.62 SR & 0 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 4, 40*, 0, 16 & 34*.

Khushdil Shah has 149 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 161.95 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three wickets against them.

Khushdil Shah made 18 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Khushdil Shah’s previous five scores read: 6*, 3*, 1*, 5 & 0*.

Tayyab Tahir made 6 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Tayyab Tahir’s scores in this PSL: 21 & 35*.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 16.14 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Chris Jordan has 2 wickets at 24 balls apiece in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 25.71 average, 18.78 SR & 8.27 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 22.66 average, 19 SR & 7.15 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 1/34, 0/20, 0/36, 2/22 & 2/21.

David Willey took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 25 average, 20.36 SR & 7.39 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22 average, 17.75 SR & 7.52 economy rate.

David Willey’s previous five figures: 1/32, 3/37, 2/28, 0/27 & 1/26.

Usama Mir has 9 wickets at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 19.22 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Usama Mir has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 20 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 28.75 average, 20.62 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 9.44 average, 8.33 SR & 6.91 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 2/29, 6/40, 1/34, 2/36 & 1/25.

Mohammad Ali took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 11 average, 10.50 SR & 6.35 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 16.75 average, 15 SR & 6.70 economy rate.

Mohammad Ali’s last five figures: 1/40, 0/32, 3/19, 2/23 & 2/28.

Faisal Akram vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 17.50 average, 11.50 SR & 10 economy rate. Faisal Akram vs LHBs in 2024: 0 wickets & 5.45 economy rate.