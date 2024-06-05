PNG vs UGA Prediction, Match 9, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PNG vs UGA Prediction: With both teams hoping to open their points tally with a win, it is expected to be an extremely close affair. However, PNG have more matchwinners in their team and is expected to win the contest against the T20 World Cup debutants.

PNG vs UGA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Uganda

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PNG vs UGA Match Preview

Papua New Guinea will be in search of their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they take on Uganda. PNG opened their campaign with a loss against co-hosts West Indies but their incredible fighting spirit to take the game to the brim did not go unnoticed. They will now be hoping to make a comeback in the group stage and turn around their fortunes by beating Uganda in their next fixture.

On the other hand, Uganda too will play their second fixture of the tournament after enduring a massive 125-run loss to Afghanistan. Chasing a total of 183, none of Uganda’s batters were able to score more than 15 runs. They will seek to use the opportunity to recover their campaign and keep their chances alive.

Probable PNG vs UGA Playing XI

PNG probable Playing XI

Lega Siaka Tony Ura Assad Vala (c) Charles Amini Norman Vanua Sese Bau Kiplin Doriga (wk) Alei Nao Hiri Hiri Jack Gardner Semo Kamea

UGA probable Playing XI

Ronak Patel Robinson Obuya Alpesh Ramjani Roger Mukasa Riazat Ali Shah Brian Masaba (c) Fred Achelam Dinesh Nakrani Cosmas Kyewuta Juma Miyagi Bilal Hassan

Venue and Pitch

The pitch for the game between PNG and Uganda is expected to be bowling-friendly and the batters will have to work hard in order to score runs.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with chances of thunderstorms and light rain in prediction.

Top Players for PNG vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Assad Vala: Assad Vala is the most experience campaigner in the PNG side. He is a top order batter and can score vital runs. He is also handy with the ball.

Kiplin Doriga: Kiplin Doriga gives the PNG team a much needed impetus with his batting abilities. His batting will hold the key in Guyana against a disciplined Uganda bowling unit.

Tony Ura: Tony Ura will open the innings and is a decent batter. He can score valuable runs.

Top Captaincy picks

Sese Bau: Sese Bau has looked in good form in the first match with a fifty. PNG will hope Bau can come up with the goods once again and help win his team their first points of the campaign.

Cosmas Kyewuta​​​​​​​: Cosmas Kyewuta bowled an economical spell and picked up two wickets in Uganda's first match. The tall pacer also has the ability to bowl at over 140KPH and also has a deceptive slower ball that can fox the best batters in the business.

Players to avoid

Fred Achelam​​​​​​​ - Fred Achelam might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Hiri Hiri - Hiri Hiri might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PNG vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PNG vs UGA Match Prediction

With both teams hoping to open their points tally with a win, it is expected to be an extremely close affair. However, PNG have more matchwinners in their team and is expected to win the contest against the T20 World Cup debutants.

