PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 10 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants

Date

18 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 1358 runs at an average of 29.52 and a strike rate of 159.57 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1259 runs at an average of 29.97 and a strike rate of 163.50 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 and a strike rate of 10.60 in 19 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1043 runs at an average of 30.67 and a strike rate of 162.46 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

James Neesham has 587 runs at an average of 23.48 and a strike rate of 143.17 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 36 wickets at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 14.86 in 32 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adil Rashid has 42 wickets at an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 17.42 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Quinton de Kock has 669 runs at an average of 26.76 and a strike rate of 144.49 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Matthew Breetzke has 245 runs at an average of 30.62 and a strike rate of 144.11 in ten T20 innings since 2023.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 137.37 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1197 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 175.25 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and two centuries.

Reece Topley has 34 wickets at an average of 18.08 and a strike rate of 13.35 in 23 T20 innings since 2023.

Richard Gleeson has 10 wickets at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 15.20 in seven T20 innings since 2023.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The SuperSport Park has been a high-scoring venue, with an average first innings score of 200 in SA20. The pacers will have more say, as they have snared 87.64% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with some early help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with cloudy evening, is forecast.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Thunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.

PRC vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PRC vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect Jacks to make an impact again.

James Neesham: James Neesham is another popular captaincy option for this game. Neesham will contribute with both bat and ball, and he has a fine record in the league. He will be valuable again.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in tremendous form for a while now. Klaasen will look to make the most of the nice batting conditions. Expect him to perform again.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis de Bruyn has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. Bruyn will bat in the top order and can score big in ideal batting conditions. He has experience of batting at this venue.

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder can be a decent pick for this game. He will bat in the middle order and can chip in with useful runs. Mulder can also snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul and Eathan Bosch.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch and Richard Gleeson.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul and Daryn Dupavillon.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Hardus Viljoen and Richard Gleeson.

PRC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

