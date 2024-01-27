PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 21 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and should win the contest.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings

Date

27 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 1423 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 160.60 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1373 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 165.42 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 11.58 in 22 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1068 runs at an average of 28.10 and a strike rate of 158.22 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

James Neesham has 626 runs at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 136.08 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at an average of 22.21 and a strike rate of 15.18 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adil Rashid has 46 wickets at an average of 21.30 and a strike rate of 17.21 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Faf du Plessis has 1300 runs at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 144.44 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 698 runs at an average of 31.72 and a strike rate of 129.73 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Leus du Plooy has 835 runs at an average of 32.11 and a strike rate of 149.64 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Romario Shepherd has 367 runs at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 161.67 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 16.89 in 36 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Imran Tahir has 26 wickets at an average of 20.69 and a strike rate of 18.84 in 22 T20 innings since 2023.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Centurion has been 192, with the pacers snaring 84.3% of wickets here. Expect a flat surface, with plenty of help for the batters to play their shots. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Kyle Symmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

PRC vs JSK Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PRC vs JSK live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

James Neesham: James Neesham will also contribute with both bat and ball. Neesham will enjoy batting in Centurion and can score valuable runs in the lower order. His bowling will also be handy.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. Shepherd has been in decent form lately and will look to continue his good run. The track will assist him.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne has a selection % of less than 26 as of now. Verreynne will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. The track will also be nice for batting.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis’ selection % has come down significantly. He will look to regain his form on a nice batting track. Opening the innings will provide Faf with ample time to play a long innings.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shane Dadswell: Shane Dadswell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Leus du Plooy, Adil Rashid, Nandre Burger, and Daryn Dupavillon.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, and Eathan Bosch.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kyle Verreynne, Leus du Plooy, Adil Rashid, and Nandre Burger.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, and Eathan Bosch.

PRC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and should win the contest.

