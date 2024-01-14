PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 6 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals have a balanced team boasting of match-winners and will be playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals

Date

14 January 2024

Time

7:00 PM IST

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jos Buttler has 391 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 132 in 11 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Jason Roy has 171 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 105 in 11 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty.

David Miller has 227 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 128 in 11 SA20 innings since 2023.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 8 wickets at an average of 25 and an economy of 7.2 in 8 SA20 innings since 2023.

Phil Salt has 238 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152 in 10 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Will Jacks has 270 runs at an average of 38.6 and a strike rate of 201 in 7 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Rilee Rossouw has 202 runs at an average of 18.4 and a strike rate of 143 in 12 SA20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty.

Wayne Parnell has 7 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy of 10.2 in 8 SA20 innings since 2023.

Adil Rashid has 14 wickets at an average of 19.6 and an economy of 7.5 in 10 SA20 innings since 2023.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The SuperSport Park pitch has proven to be favourable for batting, with an average first-innings score of 198 in 2023. Anticipating a repeat performance, we can once again look forward to a good batting surface in the upcoming match. Given the prevailing trend, the team winning the toss is expected to opt for fielding first, aiming to exploit the early advantages that the pitch may offer.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C and humidity is expected to be around 61%. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, James Neesham (C), Eathan Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Wihan Lubbe, Lorcan Tucker, Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Evan Jones, Obed Mccoy

PRC vs PR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PRC vs PR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings and has been in sensational form. He can cause serious damage while opening the innings. His wicketkeeping will also reap a few points.

Phil Salt will open the innings and has been in sensational form. He can cause serious damage while opening the innings. His wicketkeeping will also reap a few points. Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. He is an explosive batter and can provide a brisk start. His bowling will be effective on a slow Paarl pitch.

Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. He is an explosive batter and can provide a brisk start. His bowling will be effective on a slow Paarl pitch. Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can play a big knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. Lubbe is an all-rounder who will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a quality batter, and his bowling will be effective on a slow Paarl pitch.

Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis de Bruyn is a quality player. He will bat in the top order and can play a prudent knock. Bruyn has done well against Paarl Royals in the past.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lorcan Tucker: Lorcan Tucker might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon and Bjorn Fortuin.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Theunis de Bruyn, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wihan Lubbe, Colin Ingram, Eathan Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin.

PRC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have a balanced team boasting of match-winners and will be playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.