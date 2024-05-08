PUN vs BLR Prediction, Match 58, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PUN vs BLR Match Prediction: Both teams are at identical state with eight points each. This makes the game even more important for both of them. RCB won the thriller the last time these teams met during the start of the season. Looking at the current form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start this game as favourites but expect this to be a close contest between two evenly matched teams.

PUN vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 9th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PUN vs BLR Match Preview

Punjab Kings have won just four out of eleven matches so far. They have a young batting line-up consisting of Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma. Experienced batters like Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw have shown form in the last few games but skipper Sam Curran's batting has been a big disappointment this season. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma came with high expectations before this season but hasn't been able to live up to them. Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling attack and will be expected to deliver against a star-studded RCB's top order. Punjab have good spin bowling attack with the likes of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar and they have been in good form in recent games.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have woken up after a string of losses in the initial stage. They have won three matches on the trot and will be pumped up for more wins under the belt. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis form a solid and threatening opening combination at the top. Du Plessis scored a 23-ball-64 in the last game. His comeback to form is a big bonus for RCB in the latter part of group stage. The middle order looks solid with Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik in good form. But lack of runs from Glenn Maxwell is a cause of concern. On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal were impressive in the last game. Siraj looked threatening with the new ball and RCB will hope for a similar performance from their bowling spearhead.

Probable PUN vs BLR Playing XI

PUN probable Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Jonny Bairstow Rilee Rossouw Shashank Singh Sam Curran (C) Jitesh Sharma (wk) Ashutosh Sharma Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Rahul Chahar Kagiso Rabada

Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to play as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik (wk) Swapnil Singh Karn Sharma Mohammed Siraj Vijaykumar Vyshak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The last game played here wasn't a high-scoring one and the pitch assisted the bowlers. But this will be a day-night game and it is likely to be a good one for batting.

Weather Updates

The sky will be partly cloudy during the game and there is 10% chance of rain. However, it is unlikely to affect the game. The temperature will be around 21 degrees during the match.

Top Players for PUN vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jonny Bairstow - Bairstow is a dangerous batter at the top of the order. He can make full use of powerplay restrictions and has the ability to score big. He has scored 257 runs in 9 matches so far at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of 163.69. He als has one hundred to his name.

Virat Kohli - Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL 2024 currently with 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.75. He has been consistent throughout the season and will be safe option for the fantasy team. Kohli has been excellent against pace and brilliant against the spinners as well.

Faf du Plessis - Du Plessis scored a quickfire 64 in the last game take the game away from Gujarat Titans. He can be threatening in the powerplay and also posseses the ability to score big runs. He has scored 352 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 172.54.

Top Captaincy picks

Shashank Singh - Shashank Singh is having a terrific IPL 2024 so far. The right-hander started this season at No. 7 and has moved up to No. 4 due to his excellent performances. He has scored 315 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 165.78.

Glenn Maxwell - Glenn Maxwell is one of the best T20 players going around the world. If he gets going, he can destroy any bowling attack. Although he hasn't been at his best this season, he can be expected to make a statement against his former team. Maxwell has scored just 36 runs in 8 matches so far but he can come back into form any time.

Players to avoid

Harpreet Brar - Brar is known for his economical spells rather than the ability to pick up wickets. He is likely to bat at No. 8 and might not have much balls to make an impact. He might not have fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Karn Sharma - The pitch at Dharamsala might not suit the legspinner and he is unlikely to pick up many wickets. He can be avoided for this game as he might not make much of an impact.

PUN vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PUN vs BLR Match Prediction

Both teams are at identical state with eight points each. This makes the game even more important for both of them. RCB won the thriller the last time these teams met during the start of the season. Looking at the current form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start this game as favourites but expect this to be a close contest between two evenly matched teams.

