QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 8 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Islamabad United are a strong team and should win the contest.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

Date

22 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 128.27 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 210 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 132.07 in 12 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 350 runs at an average of 29.16 and a strike rate of 125 in 16 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.

Mohammad Hasnain has 10 wickets at an average of 19.70 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Colin Munro has 327 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 183.70 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Azam Khan has 197 runs at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 191.26 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has two fifties against them.

Shadab Khan has 14 wickets at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 21.28 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a five-wicket haul.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 176, with pacers snaring 68.98% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with plenty of help for the batters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 17°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Tymal Mills.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jason Roy: Jason Roy is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Roy always scores runs in PSL, and his recent form has been decent. The track will also suit his batting style.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw has been among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He has looked in nice touch. Rossouw will look to extend his good run and play a long innings.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Hasnain: Mohammad Hasnain has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Hasnain will bowl in different phases and bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets. He has a decent record against Islamabad United.

Azam Khan: Azam Khan has been selected by less than 24% of people as of now. Azam will bat in the middle order, and his record against Quetta Gladiators is decent. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Khawaja Nafay, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, and Ubaid Shah.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saud Shakeel, Alex Hales, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, and Akeal Hosein.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Wasim, and Ubaid Shah.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Tymal Mills.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United are a strong team and should win the contest.

