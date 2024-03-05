QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 22 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Quetta Gladiators have played some good cricket, unlike Karachi Kings. While both teams have quality players, Quetta have managed to utilise their resources better than Karachi. Gladiators’ batting looks more fiery, and batters will dictate this game. Expect them to win the contest.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
Date
06 March 2024
Time
2:30 PM IST
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Jason Roy has 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 133.08 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Jason Roy at Rawalpindi in PSL: 246 runs, 82 average, 184.96 SR, one fifty & a century.
-
Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 83 runs, 66 balls, 27.66 average, 125.75 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jason Roy vs Tabraiz Shamsi in T20s: 31 runs, 29 balls, 10.33 average, 106.89 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 52, 12, 37, 24 & 75.
-
Saud Shakeel made 24 runs in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Saud Shakeel vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 1 runs, 4 balls, 0.50 average, 25 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 24, 24, 2, 40 & 74.
-
Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores read: 2, 36, 9, 60* & 6*.
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed has 263 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 116.37 in 14 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed has 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 129.41 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed vs leg-spinners since 2023: 43 runs, 41 balls, 14.33 average, 104.87 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 78 runs, 64 balls, 39 average, 121.87 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s scores in this PSL read: 3, 1, 11 & 0*.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 298 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 133.03 in 16 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 201.33 in three PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has a century.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 131 runs, 129 balls, 18.71 average, 101.55 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 51 runs, 29 balls, 25.50 average, 175.86 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores read: 6, 30, 34*, 18 & 14.
-
Sherfane Rutherford has 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 164.36 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Sherfane Rutherford vs left-arm pace in 2024: 69 runs, 50 balls, 17.25 average, 138 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five innings read: 58*, 21, 19, 14 & 20.
-
Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets at 21 balls apiece in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 18 wickets, 19.94 average, 18.05 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 17.80 SR & 8.89 economy rate.
-
Akeal Hosein’s previous five innings read: 2/34, 1/30, 2/32, 2/17 & 1/38.
-
Mohammad Wasim took 5 wickets at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 24 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Mohammad Wasim has 4 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 18 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 39.50 average, 24.50 SR & 9.67 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.50 average, 15 SR & 5.80 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Wasim’s previous five figures read: 1/46, 0/41, 3/20, 1/42 & 1/49.
-
Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.71 average, 14.92 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 50.50 average, 42.50 SR & 7.12 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Amir at Rawalpindi in PSL: 10 wickets, 16.80 average, 12 SR, 8.40 economy rate & 2 four-wicket hauls.
-
Mohammad Amir’s last five figures read: 2/46, 0/30, 1/33, 1/29 & 0/10.
-
Abrar Ahmed has 6 wickets at an average of 7.50 and a strike rate of 8 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 14.50 average, 11.75 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 18.50 average, 13 SR & 8.53 economy rate.
-
Abrar Ahmed’s previous five figures read: 3/31, 1/35, 3/18, 1/40 & 2/29.
-
Shan Masood has 288 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 145.45 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Shan Masood has 80 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.45 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 113 runs, 107 balls, 22.60 average, 105.60 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 36, 2, 27, 10 & 12.
-
Tim Seifert made 21 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Tim Seifert vs off spinners since 2023: 111 runs, 98 balls, 18.50 average, 113.26 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 1, 21, 8, 2 & 3.
-
James Vince has 202 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 128.66 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
James Vince made 61 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 94 runs, 73 balls, 13.42 average, 128.76 SR & 7 dismissals. Akeal Hosein took four wickets in 50 balls.
-
James Vince vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 29 runs, 38 balls, 7.25 average, 76.31 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
James Vince’s last five scores read: 7, 37, 8, 38* & 5.
-
Shoaib Malik has 544 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 133.99 in 16 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has five fifties against them.
-
Shoaib Malik has 148 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 133.33 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 55 runs, 53 balls, 13.75 average, 103.77 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 85 runs, 66 balls, 17 average, 128.78 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 7 average, 6 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores read: 38, 12, 6, 39 & 29. Shoaib Malik’s last five figures: 0/8, 1/19, 0/31, 0/4 & 1/3.
-
Kieron Pollard has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 165.81 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Kieron Pollard has 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 190 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 13, 48*, 58, 49* & 28*.
-
Mohammad Nawaz made 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Mohammad Nawaz has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 136.95 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has four wickets against them.
-
Mohammad Nawaz vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 33 runs, 24 balls, 16.50 average, 137.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 57.80 average, 39.20 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 27*, 28, 6, 15 & 7. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/37, 0/36, 1/23, 0/16 & 1/29.
-
Hasan Ali has 23 wickets at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 18.82 in 19 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Hasan Ali has 9 wickets at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 19.33 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi.
-
Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.33 average, 15.16 SR & 9.27 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 23.33 average, 16.67 SR & 8.53 economy rate.
-
Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 1/34, 2/39, 1/42, 2/29 & 3/30.
-
Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 31 average, 20.75 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 15.50 average, 12.50 SR & 7.50 economy rate.
-
Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 0/43, 0/25, 2/31, 3/28 & 1/30.
-
Zahid Mahmood took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Rawalpindi has been 181, with pacers snaring 70.99% of wickets here. Expect a flat track with plenty of help for batters. Chasing will be easier, so the team winning the toss will elect to field first. A total of around 190 will be a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 20°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Jason Roy: Jason Roy is among the popular captaincy options for this game. Roy will open the innings and is a consistent batter. Further, the track will suit his stroke play, and he can score big.
Saud Shakeel: Saud Shakeel will open the innings with Jason Roy. Shakeel has been in fine form and can score big on a flat batting track. His bowling can also be effective.
James Vince: James Vince will bat in the top order. Vince has been in terrific form this year and will enjoy batting in Rawalpindi. A big knock can not be ruled out.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Khawaja Nafay: Khawaja Nafay’s selection % currently stands at 17.2. However, Nafay is a quality batter and will enjoy batting in Rawalpindi. He can score big in this game.
Mir Hamza: Mir Hamza will bowl in different phases. The batters will go after him, and Hamza can snare a few wickets. Expect him to do well in this game.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Irfan Khan: There are multiple reasons to avoid Irfan Khan in this game. Irfan will bat significantly low and can’t contribute much unless the Karachi Kings lose wickets in tandem. Further, he doesn’t bowl, either. It looks futile to select him in the fantasy teams.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sarfaraz Ahmed, James Vince, Mohammad Wasim, Zahid Mahmood, and Blessing Muzarabani.
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, Abrar Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, and Hasan Ali.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, and Mohammad Wasim.
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, and Abrar Ahmed.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction
