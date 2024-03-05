QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 22 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Date

06 March 2024

Time

2:30 PM IST

Jason Roy has 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 133.08 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Jason Roy at Rawalpindi in PSL: 246 runs, 82 average, 184.96 SR, one fifty & a century.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 83 runs, 66 balls, 27.66 average, 125.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy vs Tabraiz Shamsi in T20s: 31 runs, 29 balls, 10.33 average, 106.89 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 52, 12, 37, 24 & 75.

Saud Shakeel made 24 runs in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Saud Shakeel vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 1 runs, 4 balls, 0.50 average, 25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 24, 24, 2, 40 & 74.

Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores read: 2, 36, 9, 60* & 6*.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 263 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 116.37 in 14 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 129.41 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Sarfaraz Ahmed vs leg-spinners since 2023: 43 runs, 41 balls, 14.33 average, 104.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 78 runs, 64 balls, 39 average, 121.87 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s scores in this PSL read: 3, 1, 11 & 0*.

Rilee Rossouw has 298 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 133.03 in 16 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 201.33 in three PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has a century.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 131 runs, 129 balls, 18.71 average, 101.55 SR & 7 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 51 runs, 29 balls, 25.50 average, 175.86 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores read: 6, 30, 34*, 18 & 14.

Sherfane Rutherford has 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 164.36 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Sherfane Rutherford vs left-arm pace in 2024: 69 runs, 50 balls, 17.25 average, 138 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five innings read: 58*, 21, 19, 14 & 20.

Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets at 21 balls apiece in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 18 wickets, 19.94 average, 18.05 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 17.80 SR & 8.89 economy rate.

Akeal Hosein’s previous five innings read: 2/34, 1/30, 2/32, 2/17 & 1/38.

Mohammad Wasim took 5 wickets at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 24 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Mohammad Wasim has 4 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 18 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 39.50 average, 24.50 SR & 9.67 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.50 average, 15 SR & 5.80 economy rate.

Mohammad Wasim’s previous five figures read: 1/46, 0/41, 3/20, 1/42 & 1/49.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.71 average, 14.92 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 50.50 average, 42.50 SR & 7.12 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir at Rawalpindi in PSL: 10 wickets, 16.80 average, 12 SR, 8.40 economy rate & 2 four-wicket hauls.

Mohammad Amir’s last five figures read: 2/46, 0/30, 1/33, 1/29 & 0/10.

Abrar Ahmed has 6 wickets at an average of 7.50 and a strike rate of 8 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 14.50 average, 11.75 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 18.50 average, 13 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

Abrar Ahmed’s previous five figures read: 3/31, 1/35, 3/18, 1/40 & 2/29.

Shan Masood has 288 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 145.45 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Shan Masood has 80 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.45 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 113 runs, 107 balls, 22.60 average, 105.60 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 36, 2, 27, 10 & 12.

Tim Seifert made 21 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Tim Seifert vs off spinners since 2023: 111 runs, 98 balls, 18.50 average, 113.26 SR & 6 dismissals.

Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 1, 21, 8, 2 & 3.

James Vince has 202 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 128.66 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

James Vince made 61 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 94 runs, 73 balls, 13.42 average, 128.76 SR & 7 dismissals. Akeal Hosein took four wickets in 50 balls.

James Vince vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 29 runs, 38 balls, 7.25 average, 76.31 SR & 4 dismissals.

James Vince’s last five scores read: 7, 37, 8, 38* & 5.

Shoaib Malik has 544 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 133.99 in 16 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has five fifties against them.

Shoaib Malik has 148 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 133.33 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.

Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 55 runs, 53 balls, 13.75 average, 103.77 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 85 runs, 66 balls, 17 average, 128.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 7 average, 6 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores read: 38, 12, 6, 39 & 29. Shoaib Malik’s last five figures: 0/8, 1/19, 0/31, 0/4 & 1/3.

Kieron Pollard has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 165.81 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Kieron Pollard has 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 190 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 13, 48*, 58, 49* & 28*.

Mohammad Nawaz made 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Mohammad Nawaz has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 136.95 in five PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has four wickets against them.

Mohammad Nawaz vs Mohammad Wasim in T20s: 33 runs, 24 balls, 16.50 average, 137.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 57.80 average, 39.20 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.

Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 27*, 28, 6, 15 & 7. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/37, 0/36, 1/23, 0/16 & 1/29.

Hasan Ali has 23 wickets at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 18.82 in 19 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Hasan Ali has 9 wickets at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 19.33 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.33 average, 15.16 SR & 9.27 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 23.33 average, 16.67 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 1/34, 2/39, 1/42, 2/29 & 3/30.

Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 31 average, 20.75 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 15.50 average, 12.50 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 0/43, 0/25, 2/31, 3/28 & 1/30.