QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Quetta Gladiators are a strong team and should win the contest.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

18 February 2024

Time

2:30 PM IST

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 299 runs at an average of 74.75 and a strike rate of 162.50 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 535 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 157.81 in 16 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 447 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 138.39 in 17 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Mohammad Amir has 21 wickets at an average of 22.47 and a strike rate of 18.28 in 17 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Mohammad Hasnain has 15 wickets at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 14.60 in ten PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Babar Azam has 506 runs at an average of 33.73 and a strike rate of 116.05 in 15 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rovman Powell has 114 runs at a strike rate of 190 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Salman Irshad has 7 wickets at an average of 10.85 and a strike rate of 7.71 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, with pacers snaring 69.23% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with cloudy weather, is forecast.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Laurie Evans, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw has been among the most consistent batters in PSL. He will bat in the top order and has a fine record against Peshawar Zalmi. Rossouw will enjoy batting in Lahore.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy thrives on true batting decks. His record against Peshawar Zalmi is also good. Roy can cause serious damage.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Azam will open the innings and can play a long knock. His recent form has been decent.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Omair Yousuf: Omair Yousuf has a selection % of less than 2 as of now. Yousuf will bat in the top order and can score useful runs. The track will also assist Yousuf.

Salman Irshad: Salman Irshad has been selected by less than 6% of users as of now. Irshad has a decent record against Quetta Gladiators and can again bowl a fine spell. Bowling in the death overs will increase his chances of taking wickets.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, and Mohammad Hasnain.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saud Shakeel, Laurie Evans, Rovman Powell, Mohammad Wasim, and Shamar Joseph.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Omair Yousuf, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Salman Irshad, and Mohammad Hasnain.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, and Shamar Joseph.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.