RAJ vs BLR Prediction, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs BLR Match Prediction: Two teams with contrasting forms will face off against each other. Rajasthan Royals are on a four-match losing streak while Royal Challengers have won six matches in a row. Although RCB have the momentum on their side, but expect RR to be at its best. Rajasthan Royals will start as favorites for this game but expect RCB to give them a tough fight.

RAJ vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 22nd May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

RAJ vs BLR Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals had a chance to book their spot among the top two teams in the league stage. But a stutter in the latter stages of the league stage pushed them down to the third position in the points table. They lost four of their last five games, with the previous game being washed out. The loss of Jos Buttler , who has left for international duties, will affect their batting composition. Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the tournament with lots of expectations but has been disappointing so far. RR will be relying on its in-form batters Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag to play as many overs as possible. On the bowling front, they have the experience of Trent Boult upfront. R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are one of the most experienced spinners in the squad and will be expected to deliver in a crunch game.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a superb run of form. They will be high on confidence after a morale-boosting victory over CSK in the last game. Virat Kohli is at the forefront of their success, having scored the most runs this season so far. Other batters like Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik have given him good company. Patidar's gameplay against spin has been commendable but he will be tested against two quality spinners in RR's bowling line-up. RCB's bowling line-up has done a good job collectively in the second half of the league stage. Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal have been good with the new ball and at the death. But it will be interesting to see how their spinners perform in a do-or-die game.

Probable RAJ vs BLR Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Tom Kohler-Cadmore Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Nandre Burger Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals are likely to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the impact player when they are bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Cameron Green Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Swapnil Singh Karn Sharma Lockie Ferguson Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch is likely to be good for batting and it is expected to be a high-scoring contest.

Weather Updates

The weather is clear and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees for the game.

Top Players for RAJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sanju Samson - Skipper Sanju Samson has been in great form throughout the season. In an important game, he will be eager to score big for his team. Samson has scored 504 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56. He is excellent against both pace and spin bowling.

Virat Kohli - The pressure will be high but Virat Kohli loves performing under pressure. He will be pumped up after RCB's sensational run of form in the last few games. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorers of the season with 708 runs in 14 matches at an average of 64.36.

Riyan Parag - Along with Samson, Parag has been in sensational form as well. He is having a dream season with the bat so far. Parag has scored 531 runs in 14 matches so far at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 152.58. If he gets going, he can notch up big scores.

Top Captaincy picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Jaiswal has had a quiet tournament so far. In the absence of Buttler, he will be tasked to give Rajasthan a solid start at the top. He can be destructive if he gets going and can play shots all around the ground. He has scored 348 runs in 13 innings so far at an average of 29.

Rajat Patidar - Patidar has been in brilliant form in the last few games. His gameplay against spin in the middle overs has been commendable. He will be aiming to convert his fifties into a big score in this match. He has scored 361 runs 14 matches so far at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 179.60.

Players to avoid

Ravichandran Ashwin - Ashwin hasn't picked up many wickets throughout this season. This pitch is unlikely to suit his style of bowling and he might not pick up many wickets. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror is slotted to bat below Dinesh Karthik at No. 7 and might not face many balls to make an impact. He is unlikley to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

RAJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs BLR Match Prediction

