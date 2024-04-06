RAJ vs BLR Prediction, Match 19, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs BLR Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their winning streak as RCB faces the challenge of regaining form. RCB have underperformed so far, and with confidence levels low, it will be very hard for the side to suddenly produce a match-winning team performance. Royals, on the other hand, have won all their matches and are once again favourites to win the contest.

RAJ vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date: 6th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

RAJ vs BLR Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hoping to end their two-match losing streak when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6).

Bengaluru's primary worry revolves around their international batters, who have struggled to lift the team from its recent struggles. In contrast, Rajasthan appears to be in good form, having secured victories in all three of their matches (2nd in points table) thus far.

Rajasthan has always been a supreme force at home and has won both their matches in Jaipur this season. The RCB unit will have a task cut out after winning just one out of their four games (8th in points table) as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Probable RAJ vs BLR Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (c & wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Sandeep Sharma Avesh Khan Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to bring in Proteas speedster Nandre Burger if they want to strengthen their bowling or Rovman Powell if they need an extra batter as an Impact Player.

BLR probable Playing XI

Faf Du Plessis (C) Virat Kohli Cameron Green Glenn Maxwell Rajat Patidar Dinesh Karthik Anuj Rawat (WK) Mayank Dagar Reece Topley Mohammad Siraj Yash Dayal

Bengaluru can opt to bring in Mahipal Lomror in the playing XI as an impact player if they want to strengthen the batting. They also have an option to bring Vyshak Vijaykumar in case they want to strengthen the bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is likely to be a batting-friendly pitch but its large square boundaries can lower scores. No team has scored 200 in the IPL on this ground yet. The highest score, achieved twice, is 197 by Rajasthan.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 32 degrees when the match starts and will cool down to 27 degrees as the game progresses.

Top Players for RAJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Riyan Parag - Riyan Parag is in tremendous form this IPL. The Assam batter has produced exceptional performances with the bat and is currently second in the Orange Cap standings with 181 runs in 3 matches at an astonishing average of 181.0 and a strike rate of 160.17

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli is once again looking in sensational form. Despite facing wrath for his strike rate, he has been able to score consistently. Kohli has scored 203 runs in 4 innings in this IPL so far at an average of 67.67. He is currently the leading run scorer of IPL 2024.

Faf du Plessis - Faf is yet to get a significant score this season. His ability at the top is never in question as he can destroy and bowling attack. His experience makes him one of the topmost players for the fantasy team. He has scored 4198 runs at an average of 36.19 in his IPL career.

Top Captaincy picks

Sanju Samson - Sanju Samson has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and leadership on the field. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in decent form, scoring 109 runs in just 3 matches. Samson’s ability to anchor the innings and score big runs under pressure makes him a strong captaincy choice for fantasy team.

Trent Boult- Trent Boult has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. His exceptional performance highlights his prowess with the ball. Boult’s ability to swing the ball and pick up crucial wickets makes him a formidable force in the RR bowling lineup. Boult’s knack for striking at crucial junctures can earn valuable fantasy points for your team.

Players to avoid

Dhruv Jurel - Jurel bats lower down the order and is unlikely to get many balls to face. He is not keeping as well given Sanju Samson is there to take the gloves. He can be avoided for this game.

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror has been good in limited chances that he has got in this season. However, if he gets a chance, he will bat lower down the order and may not face enough balls. He can be avoided for this game.

RAJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs BLR Match Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their winning streak as RCB faces the challenge of regaining form. RCB have underperformed so far, and with confidence levels low, it will be very hard for the side to suddenly produce a match-winning team performance. Royals, on the other hand, have won all their matches and are once again favourites to win the contest.

