RAJ vs DEL Prediction, Match 9, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 28th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RAJ vs DEL Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are looking like a strong unit at the moment, especially on their home turf. They have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top.captain Sanju Samson to follow. Riyan Parag's runs in the last game would have given them confidence while Dhruv Jurel has been excellent as a finisher. RR have two quality spinners in R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the bowlih department, with Trent Boult looking good with the new ball.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are coming off a loss to Punjab Kings in their last match. They need players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant to fire. The inexperienced lower middle order can be a cause of concern for them. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the team and is set to play this match which will be a huge boost for the Capitals. The spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will have a big role to play.

Probable RAJ vs DEL Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma Avesh Khan Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals use their impact player in a slightly different way than most of the IPL teams. Since they have just three overseas players in their original playing XI, they have the option to bring in Rovman Powell or Nandre Burger as their impact player, depending upon whether they want to strengthen their batting or bowling.

DEL probable Playing XI

David Warner Prithvi Shaw Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Ricky Bhui Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Mukesh Kumar Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals are likely to use Abishek Porel as their impact player when they are batting and take out Khaleel Ahmed.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. It will be a good pitch for batting with longer boundaries. The spinners are expected to use the long boundaries to good effect.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 29 degrees. It will be hot during the day and will get cooler as the evening progresses.

Top Players for RAJ vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jos Buttler - Buttler is known to score heavily in this format. Not only he gets runs consistently, but he can strike them at a good rate as well. Buttler is good against the fast bowlers and can be destructive against spinners as well. He has a formidable IPL record with 3234 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 148.21.

David Warner - Warner remains one of the topmost players for fantasy cricket team despite not scoring big in the last match. He can be attacking at the top and has the ability to play long. The left-hander will be crucial to Delhi's chances. He is one of the legends of IPL with 6426 runs at an average of 41.46 and a strike rate of 140.

Sanju Samson - Sanju Samson started his IPL 2024 season with a bang Batting at No. 3, he scored a match-winning knock of 82 off 52 balls, in which he hit 6 sixes and 3 fours. With this match being played on the same ground, he can be expected to produce another big innings. He has scored 3970 runs in IPL in 153 matches.

Top Captaincy picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Jaiswal remains one of the topmost captaincy picks for this match despite a low score in the previous game. The young left-hander is known for his attacking style of batting and can be dangerous in the powerplay. Jaiswal can destroy any bowling attack on his day.

Mitchell Marsh - Mitchell Marsh has scored plenty of runs for Australia in the past year or so. He is likely to bat in the top 3 and has the ability to smash the ball a long way. He can also contribute with the ball. He will be among the topmost captaincy picks for this match.

Players to avoid

Avesh Khan - Avesh Khan did not pick up any wicket in the last match. The pitch at Jaipur might not suit him and he is unlikely to get any wickets here. He can be avoided for this game.

Ricky Bhui - Despite being a top order batter, Bhui is likely to bat in the lower order for Delhi due to the availability of team's star players at the top. The position might not suit him as he might not get to face enough balls. He scored just 3 runs in the last match and can be avoided for this game.

RAJ vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs DEL Match Prediction

