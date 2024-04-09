RAJ vs GUJ Prediction, Match 24, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs GUJ Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in this tournament so far while Gujarat Titans have lost three matches. Rajasthan seems to have most of their bases covered and are on top of their game. On their home ground, the Royals have the advantage are likely to win the match against a struggling Gujarat Titans.

RAJ vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 10th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RAJ vs GUJ Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are on song in this tournament having won four matches in a row. They have a strong batting line-up and a potent bowling line-up. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler not having scored consistently, they have managed to put on big totals thanks to their youngsters. Riyan Parag is having the form of his life while skipper Sanju Samson has been impressive at No. 3. The bowling looks in great shape with Trent Boult and Nandre Burger proving to be a threatening pair with the new ball. The experienced spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been excellent in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have plenty of problems to address. They will need runs from their captain Shubman Gill at the top. Kane Williamson provides them an experienced option at No. 3 while youngster Sai Sudharsan has been good this season. But the problem lies on their lower middle order with Vijay Shankar not in the best form this season. They can add an extra batter to bolster their batting. Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan form a potent spin duo for the Titans. Rashid Khan's poor form is another concern for them as he is one of their most important players.

Probable RAJ vs GUJ Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Nandre Burger Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals have used their impact player cleverly this season. They are likely to bring in Shubham Dubey as the impact player when they are batting.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan Kane Williamson BR Sharath (wk) Vijay Shankar Abhinav Manohar Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Spencer Johnson

Gujarat Titans' batting collapse in the previous game means they can bring in Abhinav Manohar in this game to bolster their batting in place of Darshan Nalkande. The Titans are likely to bring in Mohit Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting with some initial assistance for the seamers. The pitch will get better for batting as the match progresses.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees during the match.

Top Players for RAJ vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jos Buttler - Jos Buttler finally got back to form in the last match with a brilliant 100* off 58 balls after a brief period of low scores. He is one of the most consistent batters in T20 format for the last few years and can notch up big scores for fun. He has scored 135 runs in four matches this season at an average of 45.

Shubman Gill - The Gujarat Titans skipper will be expected to lead from the front. He is a good player of left-arm pace bowling and with Rajasthan having two of them upfront, he will be expected to score runs in this match. Gill has scored 183 runs in five matches this season at an average of 45.75.

Sanju Samson - Samson has shown good form this year with a no. of match-winning scores so far. His brilliant 148-run partnership with Jos Buttler took Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable victory in the last game on the same ground. Samson has scored 178 runs this year at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 150.84.

Top Captaincy picks

Riyan Parag - Parag has been in an excellent form this season. He has been consistent and has bailed out his team on a no. of occasions. His consistency makes him a top captaincy option for this game as he can fetch many points. Parag has scored 185 runs in four matches at an average of 92.5 this season.

Mohit Sharma - Mohit Sharma bowls the difficult overs and always stands a chance to pick up wickets, especially at the death. He will enjoy bowling on this ground as it has long boundaries and he can use his slower balls to great effect.

Players to avoid

Dhruv Jurel - Jurel has not faced many balls this season as he bats lower down the order. That reduces his chances to fetch any points in the fantasy team. He also does not keep wickets as well. He can be avoided for this game.

Rahul Tewatia - Tewatia is slotted to bat at No. 6 or 7 and gets fewer balls to show his ability. He also does not contribute with the ball now because of the impact player rule. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided.

RAJ vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously teases fans by coming out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni

RAJ vs GUJ Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in this tournament so far while Gujarat Titans have lost three matches. Rajasthan seems to have most of their bases covered and are on top of their game. On their home ground, the Royals have the advantage are likely to win the match against a struggling Gujarat Titans.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.