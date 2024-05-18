RAJ vs KOL Prediction, Match 70, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs KOL Match Prediction: These two sides were involved in a thriller when they played each other the last time. In that match, Jos Buttler scored an excellent century and won the game single-handedly for Rajasthan. But there is no Buttler this time as he has left for international duties. On their home ground, Rajasthan Royals will start as favourites and are likely to win this game.

RAJ vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 19th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RAJ vs KOL Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to win this game and secure their spot for the Qualifier 1. RR started the season brilliantly and were on top of the points table for most part of the season. But they have lost their way in the past few games, thus, losing four matches in a row. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been brilliant with the bat but lack of runs from Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't helped their cause. Buttler's departure has burdened this batting line-up even more. On the bowling front, Rajasthan have been good with the new ball and the middle overs. Trent Boult has bowled well upfront while the reliable spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal have done a decent job. But they have leaked runs in the death overs, which will concern them.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have been the best side of the seaosn so far. With 19 points in 13 games, they have already secured a place as the top team in the league stage. They have an in-form batting order with Sunil Narine in terrific form at the top. But they will miss Phil Salt, who was phenomenal throughout the season but has left for international duties. They have a solid middle order with Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Shreyas Iyer in good form. Not to forget Andre Russell, who can be devastating on his day. KKR has an in-form spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, who have been terrific so far. But they will also hope Mitchell Starc to be at his best before the playoffs.

Probable RAJ vs KOL Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Tom Kohler-Cadmore Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals can bring in Keshav Maharaj as the impact player when they are bowling. If they aim to strengthen the batting, they can bring in Shimron Hetmyer.

KOL probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora as the impact player when they are bowling. If they need an extra batter, they can consider bringing in Manish Pandey.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It is likely to be a slow pitch as it was in the last game here.

Weather Updates

Some rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected in the evening. The temperature will be around 27 degrees with lots of humidity.

Top Players for RAJ vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sanju Samson - Samson is in great form this season. He has scored runs consistently and has been a constant headache among the opposition bowlers. He has scored 504 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 156.52.

Sunil Narine - Narine has been a contributor with both bat and ball this season. He has been in terrific form with the bat and has been equally good with his mystery spin. He has scored 461 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 38.41. He has also picked up 15 wickets with the ball.

Riyan Parag - Parag scored a brilliant 48 in the last game played here. He is a local boy and knows the conditions better than anyone else. He has scored 531 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 152.58.

Top Captaincy picks

Yuzvendra Chahal - The wicket will suit Chahal and he can pick up some wickets here. He was excellent in the initial matches but hasn't had the same impact in the last few games. He has picked up 17 wickets in 13 games so far at an average of 27.58.

Varun Chakravarthy - Varun Chakravarthy has been in excellent wicket-taking form this season. He has already picked up 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 20.38 this season and is third on the list of highest-wicket takers. The wicket will suit his style of bowling.

Players to avoid

Shimron Hetmyer - Hetmyer is likely to bat lower down the order if he plays. If Rajasthan opts for an extra bowling option, he might not even get to play this game. He is unlikely to fetch many points and cane be avoided for this match.

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep bats at No. 8 and doesn't get to bowl because of the impact player rule. He gets a few balls to make an impact. He can be avoided for this game.

RAJ vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs KOL Match Prediction

These two sides were involved in a thriller when they played each other the last time. In that match, Jos Buttler scored an excellent century and won the game single-handedly for Rajasthan. But there is no Buttler this time as he has left for international duties. On their home ground, Rajasthan Royals will start as favourites and are likely to win this game.

