RAJ vs MUM Prediction, Match 38, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs MUM Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have found different match-winners throughout the season which makes them such a formidable team. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are still looking for the winning rhythm and will aim to peak at the right time. Home team Rajasthan Royals are favourites to win this game but expect Mumbai Indians to give them a tough fight.

RAJ vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 22nd April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RAJ vs MUM Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are having a terrific tournament so far with 6 wins and just a solitary loss. They have not only dominated the opposition attacks, but they have been excellent under pressure as well. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal not at his best, other batters like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have shown consistency. Jos Buttler's return to form makes this batting order look even more formidable. The bowling looks good as well with Trent Boult leading with the new ball and Avesh Khan at the death. The experienced spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been dependable so far and difficult to get away.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will feel this is the right time to gain momentum. They have won 3 and lost 4 games so far. Any more defeat will only puzzle their road to the playoffs. They have a powerful batting order, which is their strength as well. Rohit Sharma looks in ominous form. Suryakumar Yadav has shown good signs since returning from injury while Tilak Varma has been consistent as well. Finishers like Tim David and Romario Shepherd make them a dangerous batting team altogether. But their bowling lacks penetration. Jasprit Bumrah has been the lone warrior in this department as he has produced some excellent performances and currently holds the Purple cap. But apart from that, no other bowler has created any sginificant impact.

Probable RAJ vs MUM Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Nandre Burger Yuzvendra Chahal

Nandre Burger is fit while Sandeep Sharma is nearing full fitness too as informed by Kumar Sangakkara during the previous game against KKR. Rajasthan can bring in Kuldeep Sen as the impact player when they are bowling. If they aim to strengthen their batting, they can bring in Shubham Dubey as the impact player.

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Romario Shepherd Mohammad Nabi Gerald Coetzee Shreyas Gopal Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Akash Madhwal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The pitch here has been good for batting the year with the average first-innings score being 189 so far in four matches. It is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch once again.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 33 degrees for the match and it will cool down as the game progresses.

Top Players for RAJ vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jos Buttler - Buttler has returned back into form with a sizzling hundred in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls and took Rajasthan home single-handedly in the end. Buttler has scored 250 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 148 so far. He is the only batter to score two centuries in IPL 2024 till now.

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma is having a superb season as a batter this year. He has provided his team some rollicking starts on a consistent basis. He has scored runs at a good pace as well. The veteran has scored 297 runs so far at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 164.08.

Sanju Samson - The RR skipper has been in tremendous form in IPL 2024. Batting at No. 3, he is the second-highest run-scorer of the team, only behind Riyan Parag. He has the ability to olay long and at a good strike rate as well. He is also an excellent wicketkeeper. In IPL 2024, Samson has scored runs at an average of 55.20 and a strike rate if 155.05.

Top Captaincy picks

Riyan Parag - Parag is having a breakthrough season in IPL 2024. His consistency and confidence makes him a top fantasy pick for this game. He has played both the pacers and the spinners equally well without any discomfort. In IPL 2024, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 63.60 and a strike rate of 161.42.

Jasprit Bumrah - The fast bowler has been the lone shining light in Mumbai's bowling lineup so far. Bumrah can use the long boundaries of Jaipur to great effect. He holds the Purple cap currently, picking up 13 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 12.84.

Players to avoid

Dhruv Jurel - The talented right-hander hasn't got many chances to bat this year. He has been given the role of a finisher but he hasn't been able to live up to the expectations so far. He might not face many balls and can be avoided for this game.

Mohammad Nabi - The use of Mohammad Nabi has been questionable by MI management and captain Hardik Pandya so far. He is slotted to bat at No. 8, which doesn't allow him to play many balls. Despite a decent bowling effort by him, he hasn't been trusted enough to complete his quota. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

RAJ vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs MUM Match Prediction

