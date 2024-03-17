3 RCB players you must pick in your Gamesys Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL 2024

As a fresh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts, eyes will be on one of the most popular franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

As a fresh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts, eyes will be on one of the most popular franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite coming close several times, the Bangalore-based franchise hasn’t clinched the title yet and hopes to end their drought in their seventeenth attempt. To do so, veteran players must step up and perform consistently in every department.

The squad assembled by RCB has a plethora of talent raring to take the field and impress one and all with their superior skillsets. However, a lot will rely on how the old guns perform and impart their vast experience to the youth in the team. If they lead by example, the rest will follow their suit and can help RCB hold the cup for the first-ever time.

Today, we will have a look at the 3 RCB players you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team.

Virat Kohli

IPL Record: Matches 237, Runs 7263, Bat Avg. 37.24, Bat SR. 130.02

Virat Kohli is often among the first-choice players in fantasy teams of all users in all types of leagues, irrespective of the format. He has been the most consistent batter in the league and is almost certain to score runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he has done in previous years. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 7263 runs at an average of 37.24 and a strike rate of 130.02, including 50 fifties and seven centuries.

Kohli is likely to open the innings and will have ample time to weave a big knock. He has a tried and tested method in T20s, which has been very effective over the years. Kohli will fetch ample points in IPL 2024 and should be a top pick in your fantasy teams.

Glenn Maxwell

IPL Record: Matches 124, Runs 2719, Avg. 26.39, SR. 157.62, Wickets 31, Bowl Avg. 37.87, Bowl SR. 27.35

Glenn Maxwell is a bonafide match-winner in white-ball cricket, and he is another popular pick in fantasy teams for IPL 2024. He will contribute massively with both bat and ball, making him a valuable option. Maxwell has been in dangerous form with the willow lately and become quite consistent since joining RCB.

Further, Maxwell’s bowling has improved significantly, and he often bowls at least three overs. He is a complete package. Expect him to make an impact in IPL 2024.

Mohammed Siraj

IPL Record: Matches 79 Wickets 78, Bowl Avg. 29.82, Bowl SR. 20.94

Mohammed Siraj will lead the bowling pack of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. He has been superb for RCB and will bowl in different phases. Siraj is a powerplay expert and can move the ball to dismiss a few batters with the new ball.

He will also bowl in the death overs when the probability of taking wickets is the highest since batters try to provide impetus to the innings. Hence, Siraj can earn enough points in every game. He should be among your first picks in fantasy teams.