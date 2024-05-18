RCB vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 68 of IPL 2024

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: This one has the makings of a classic. Both teams need a win and will go to any stretch to get it. Still, RCB have a more formidable batting unit and a home advantage. Expect them to win the game.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

18 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 1006 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 124.96 in 31 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has nine fifties against them.

Virat Kohli has 2993 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 142.32 in 85 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 22 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 326 runs, 187 balls, 54.33 average, 174.33 SR & 6 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 144 runs, 138 balls, 48 average, 104.34 SR & 3 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Moeen Ali in T20s: 26 runs, 18 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 27, 92, 42, 70* & 51.

Faf du Plessis has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 164.36 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Faf du Plessis has 597 runs at an average of 45.92 and a strike rate of 164.46 in 16 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has seven fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 232 runs, 140 balls, 46.40 average, 165.71 SR & 5 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Moeen Ali in T20s: 34 runs, 31 balls, 11.33 average, 109.67 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 6, 9, 64, 24 & 25.

Glenn Maxwell has 364 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 186.66 in 13 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 21.66 in 11 IPL innings against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 338 runs at an average of 21.12 and a strike rate of 167.32 in 17 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 15.11 in ten IPL innings here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 60 balls, 20.20 average, 168.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals. Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed him thrice, while Moeen Ali has dismissed him once.

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 93 runs, 65 balls, 13.28 average, 143.07 SR & 7 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 31 runs, 30 balls, 15.50 average, 103.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.75 average, 12 SR & 8.37 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.50 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 4, 0, 1, 0 & 28. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/17, 2/23, 2/29 & 0/7.

Rajat Patidar has 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 116.66 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rajat Patidar has 113 runs at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 136.14 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 23 balls, 8 average, 139.13 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 52, 55, 2, 50 & 52.

Cameron Green has 36 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 97.29 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 21 in three IPL innings against them.

Cameron Green has 83 runs at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 127.69 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 30 in six IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 145 runs, 80 balls, 36.25 average, 181.25 SR & 4 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 34 average, 21.27 SR & 9.58 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 81.33 average, 56.33 SR & 8.66 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 32*, 46, 1, 37* & 6. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 1/19, 0/16, 1/28, 0/42 & 2/12.

Mahipal Lomror has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mahipal Lomror has 151 runs at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 167.77 in nine IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 21 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 13, 0, 7, 4 & 19.

Dinesh Karthik has 713 runs at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 137.37 in 30 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 491 runs at an average of 18.88 and a strike rate of 147 in 29 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 50 balls, 20.80 average, 208 SR & 5 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 47 balls, 22.66 average, 144.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 128 runs, 81 balls, 42.66 average, 158.02 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 0, 18, 21*, 11 & 25.

Swapnil Singh has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Karn Sharma has 4 wickets at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 33 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Karn Sharma has 12 wickets at an average of 20.91 and a strike rate of 14 in eight IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.72 average, 15.09 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.60 average, 17.80 SR & 12.33 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/19, 2/36, 1/42, 0/38 & 2/29.

Mohammed Siraj has 2 wickets in ten IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mohammed Siraj has 25 wickets at an average of 26.52 and a strike rate of 18 in 20 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 19 average, 14.57 SR & 7.82 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 40.40 average, 27 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/33, 3/43, 2/29, 1/34 & 0/20.

Lockie Ferguson has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Lockie Ferguson has 4 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 15 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Lockie Ferguson vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 50.25 average, 24.75 SR & 12.18 economy rate. Lockie Ferguson vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 18.50 average, 12.25 SR & 9.06 economy rate.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 2/23, 2/29, 0/28, 1/47 & 2/52.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Yash Dayal has 9 wickets at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of 18.11 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 47.83 average, 30.50 SR & 9.40 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.66 average, 17.77 SR & 9.67 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 3/20, 0/22, 2/21, 0/34 & 1/18.

Chennai Super Kings:

Rachin Ravindra scored 37 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rachin Ravindra vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 17 runs, 7 balls, 5.66 average, 242.85 SR & 3 dismissals. Karn Sharma has dismissed him once in two balls.

Rachin Ravindra vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 44 runs, 32 balls, 22 average, 137.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 27, 1, 0, 21 & 15.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 199 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 122.83 in seven IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 3 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 114 balls, 24.33 average, 128.07 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 275 runs, 194 balls, 45.83 average, 141.75 SR & 6 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him twice in 32 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 42*, 0, 32, 62 & 98.

Daryl Mitchell has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 90.47 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 50 balls, 31 average, 124 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 22, 63, 30, 1* & 52.

Moeen Ali has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 127.41 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16 in three IPL innings against them.

Moeen Ali has 159 runs at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 174.72 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in five IPL innings here.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 59 runs, 51 balls, 8.42 average, 115.68 SR & 7 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25.66 average, 16.16 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.40 average, 21.40 SR & 6.28 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 10, 56, 17, 15 & 30. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/21, 0/5, 2/23 & 2/28.

Shivam Dube has 227 runs at an average of 113.50 and a strike rate of 170.67 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties against them.

Shivam Dube has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 190.62 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 62 balls, 24.80 average, 200 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 28 balls, 25 average, 178.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 18, 21, 0, 0 & 39*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 316 runs at an average of 21.06 and a strike rate of 123.43 in 25 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 26 wickets at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 21.46 in 28 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 89 runs at an average of 9.88 and a strike rate of 97.80 in ten IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 22.66 in ten IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 85 runs, 56 balls, 21.25 average, 151.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 65 runs, 56 balls, 32.50 average, 116.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 24.52 average, 21.41 SR & 6.87 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 31.18 average, 22 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 5, 18, 43, 2 & 16. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/24, 0/29, 3/20, 0/22 & 1/22.

MS Dhoni has 839 runs at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 140.77 in 32 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has four fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 464 runs at an average of 92.80 and a strike rate of 180.54 in 11 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 26*, 0, 14, 5* & 4*.

Shardul Thakur has 12 wickets at an average of 21.83 and a strike rate of 16 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shardul Thakur has 5 wickets at an average of 24.20 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 48.40 average, 32.40 SR & 8.96 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 45.20 average, 26 SR & 10.43 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/25, 1/12, 1/48 & 1/27.

Tushar Deshpande has 3 wickets at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tushar Deshpande took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 24 wickets, 24.83 average, 15.70 SR & 9.48 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 26.38 average, 17.53 SR & 9.02 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/30, 2/33, 2/35, 4/27 & 0/34.

Simarjeet Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 15.50 average, 11 SR & 8.45 economy rate. Simarjeet Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 40 average, 22 SR & 10.90 economy rate.

Simarjeet Singh’s last five figures: 3/26, 0/60, 2/16, 1/18 & 0/26.

Maheesh Theekshana has 8 wickets at an average of 17.12 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Maheesh Theekshana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 40 average, 28.37 SR & 8.45 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 38.20 average, 32.60 SR & 7.03 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 0/28, 1/28, 1/27, 0/36 & 1/35.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru has been 195, with pacers snaring 72.19% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with high chances of rain throughout the match hours, is forecast.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Thekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh (IMP).

Also Read: BLR vs CHE Prediction, Match 68, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in amazing form. His record in Bengaluru is top-notch.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf has a marvellous record in Bengaluru and has been doing well lately. He can score big.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings. Gaikwad is a consistent batter and has a fine record against RCB. He can make a formidable score again.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal has been selected by less than 37% of users as of now. Dayal will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has bowled well this season.

Telegram Group Join Now

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra’s selection % currently stands at 26.04. Ravindra will open the innings and enjoy playing in Bengaluru. He can score big.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

Other options: Faf du Plessis and Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

Other options: Yash Dayal and Rachin Ravindra.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

This one has the makings of a classic. Both teams need a win and will go to any stretch to get it. Still, RCB have a more formidable batting unit and a home advantage. Expect them to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.