BLR vs CHE Prediction, Match 68, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 18th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs CHE Match Preview

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for a significant showdown in the IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 18). The outcome of this match is crucial as the winner will secure the final playoff spot for this season. Rain poses a threat to the game in Bengaluru and if the match is washed out, the visiting team will automatically secure a playoff spot. Bengaluru needs to win and gain two points with a substantial margin (by 18 runs or by chasing the target in 18.1 overs) to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings secured a victory against Rajasthan Royals in their last match, making them the favourites to clinch the final playoff spot. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai achieved a notable triumph over Bengaluru in the 2024 season opener held in Chennai. Bengaluru, on the other hand, is coming into this game with five consecutive wins and their excellent form coupled with home advantage could be significant. Despite this, RCB has struggled against CSK historically, winning only one of their last five encounters.

Probable BLR vs CHE Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Swapnil Singh Karn Sharma Mohammed Siraj Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

CHE probable Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali MS Dhoni (wk) Mitchell Santner Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Simarjeet Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. There will be true bounce on this pitch and it is expected to be a good surface for batting.

Weather Updates

According to the weather forecast, there is a 66 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening.

Top Players for BLR vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Kohli has been in fantastic form this season and is the leading run-scorer so far. The veteran has shown his ability to play a long innings. In a crucial game like this, he is likely to perform. Kohli has scored 661 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16.

Will Jacks - Jacks will relish batting on this surface which has good bounce. He can change the course of the game when he gets going. He has scored 230 runs in 8 matches so far at an average of 32.86 He can also contribute with his off-spin.

Shivam Dube - Dube has been in terrific form this season. He has been even better with his ability to hit big sixes and taking the spinners on. He has scored 389 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 38.90 and a strike rate of 169.87. He can also contribute with his medium-pace bowling.

Top Captaincy picks

Rajat Patidar - Rajat Patidar has been batting splendidly in the last few matches. The middle-order batter has been menacing against the spinners which can be crucial in the middle overs. It remains to be seen how he manages a strong CSK bowling attack. He has scored 320 runs in 13 matches so far at an impressive strike rate of 179.78.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer of this season currently, just behind Virat Kohli. He has been consistent throughout the season. He has scored 583 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 58.30.

Players to avoid

Mahipal Lomror - The left-hander is likely to bat in the lower order and might not get enough balls to make a significant impact with the bat. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Shardul Thakur - Thakur is unlikely to get many wickets here as well as the pitch might not suit his style of bowling. He can be avoided for this game.

BLR vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs CHE Match Prediction

The titanic clash will be a virtual semis where the winner will secure the last playoffs berth. RCB has been on a tremendous resurgent form but the defending champions CSK have pedigree on their side. Also with rain predicted for the evening, CSK looks like the favourites to go through in the end.

