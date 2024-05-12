RCB vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 62 of IPL 2024

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the momentum and home advantage. While Delhi Capitals also won their previous match, they will be without their captain, Rishabh Pant, depleting their side significantly. Quality-wise, both teams are evenly matched, but RCB have found the winning ways and should make it five in a row.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Date

12 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 1030 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 133.76 in 27 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has ten fifties against them.

Virat Kohli has 2966 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 141.91 in 84 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 22 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 319 runs, 185 balls, 53.16 average, 172.43 SR & 6 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 92, 42, 70*, 51 & 18.

Faf du Plessis has 417 runs at an average of 26.06 and a strike rate of 119.14 in 16 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 591 runs at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 166.01 in 15 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has seven fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 227 runs, 136 balls, 45.40 average, 166.91 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 47 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs Axar Patel in T20s: 98 runs, 90 balls, 32.66 average, 108.88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 9, 64, 24, 25 & 7.

Will Jacks has 8 runs in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 12, 1, 100*, 6 & 55.

Rajat Patidar scored 31 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rajat Patidar has 61 runs at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 119.60 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 26 runs, 18 balls, 6.50 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 55, 2, 50, 52 & 9.

Cameron Green scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Cameron Green has 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 124.39 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 33 in five IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 140 runs, 77 balls, 35 average, 181.81 SR & 4 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 36.60 average, 22.30 SR & 9.84 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 77.66 average, 52 SR & 8.96 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 46, 1, 37*, 6 & 5*. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/28, 0/42, 2/12 & 2/35.

Dinesh Karthik has 542 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 141.14 in 22 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has five fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 491 runs at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 147.89 in 28 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 48 balls, 26 average, 216.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 47 balls, 22.66 average, 144.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs Ishant Sharma in T20s: 15 runs, 21 balls, 7.50 average, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs Axar Patel in T20s: 64 runs, 44 balls, 32 average, 145.45 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 18, 21*, 11, 25 & 83.

Mahipal Lomror has 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 142.10 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Mahipal Lomror has 138 runs at an average of 19.71 and a strike rate of 168.29 in eight IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 0, 7, 4, 19 & 0.

Karn Sharma has 8 wickets at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 20 in nine IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Karn Sharma has 12 wickets at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 13 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.36 average, 14.54 SR & 9.63 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.60 average, 16.60 SR & 12.14 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 2/36, 1/42, 0/38, 2/29 & 0/33.

Mohammed Siraj has 16 wickets at an average of 24.31 and a strike rate of 16 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mohammed Siraj has 24 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 17.79 in 19 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 19.05 average, 14.75 SR & 7.74 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 38.90 average, 25.70 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 3/43, 2/29, 1/34, 0/20 & 1/40.

Lockie Ferguson has 9 wickets at an average of 18.77 and a strike rate of 14 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Lockie Ferguson has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Lockie Ferguson vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 93.50 average, 41.50 SR & 13.51 economy rate. Lockie Ferguson vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.25 average, 10.25 SR & 9.51 economy rate.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 2/29, 0/28, 1/47, 2/52 & 4/12.

Yash Dayal has 6 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 24 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 44.83 average, 28.50 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 42.66 average, 25.50 SR & 10.03 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 0/22, 2/21, 0/34, 1/18 & 2/56.

Delhi Capitals:

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 36 runs, 17 balls, 18 average, 211.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 50, 12, 84, 23 & 65.

Abishek Porel scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abishek Porel scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 33 balls, 9 average, 109.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Abishek Porel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 21 balls, 10 average, 95.23 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 65, 18, 36, 42 & 15.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 215 runs, 143 balls, 26.87 average, 150.34 SR & 8 dismissals.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 1, 6, 41, 5 & 19.

Axar Patel has 192 runs at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 158.67 in 13 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 23.89 and a strike rate of 20.21 in 18 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 176.47 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 19.33 in eight IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 88 balls, 37 average, 126.13 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 35 balls, 28 average, 160 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 43 balls, 28.50 average, 132.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 28.92 average, 26.14 SR & 6.63 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 32.28 average, 22.28 SR & 8.69 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 15, 15, 11*, 66 & 6. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/25, 2/25, 0/24, 1/28 & 1/29.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 46 balls, 24 average, 156.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 41, 4, 48*, 26* & 10.

Rasikh Salam vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.25 average, 16.50 SR & 11.72 economy rate. Rasikh Dar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 29 average, 15 SR & 11.60 economy rate.

Rasikh Dar’s last five figures: 1/36, 0/30, 3/34, 3/44 & 0/47.

Kuldeep Yadav has 6 wickets at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 27 in seven IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kuldeep Yadav has 4 wickets at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 25.93 average, 20.46 SR & 7.60 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.77 average, 21.88 SR & 7.88 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/25, 0/34, 0/47, 2/29 & 4/55.

Mukesh Kumar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 26.07 average, 15.50 SR & 10.09 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 34.12 average, 17.50 SR & 11.70 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 2/30, 3/59, 1/41, 1/57 & 3/14.

Ishant Sharma has 11 wickets at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 30.90 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ishant Sharma has 2 wickets at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 53 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30 average, 20.44 SR & 8.80 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 19.42 average, 12.28 SR & 9.48 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 0/34, 2/8, 1/36, 0/40 & 2/43.

Khaleel Ahmed has 5 wickets at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Khaleel Ahmed took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 31.64 average, 20.42 SR & 9.29 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 31.55 average, 19.55 SR & 9.68 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/47, 0/28, 2/45, 0/26 & 0/51.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru has been 195, with pacers snaring 70.59% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with batters enjoying it. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Gulbadin Naib, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (IMP).

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings, and his recent form has been top-notch. His record in Bengaluru is fabulous.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf has regained his touch and has a fine record in Bengaluru. He can score big.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel is another popular captaincy option for this game. Axar will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Ferguson will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His record against DC is decent.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed’s selection % currently stands at 36.64. Khaleel has bowled well this season and did well at this venue the last time. He can snare a few wickets.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Abishek Porel, Gulbadin Naib, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Yash Dayal, and Karn Sharma.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, and Lockie Ferguson.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Green, Abishek Porel, Dinesh Karthik, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the momentum and home advantage. While Delhi Capitals also won their previous match, they will be without their captain, Rishabh Pant, depleting their side significantly. Quality-wise, both teams are evenly matched, but RCB have found the winning ways and should make it five in a row.

