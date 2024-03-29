RCB vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 10 of IPL 2024

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a home advantage. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have three quality spinners to check RCB batters. A lot will depend on how RCB batters handle KKR spinners. Overall, RCB look like a better side and might win the game.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

29 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 861 runs at an average of 34.44 and a strike rate of 129.27 in 30 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has five fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 2077 runs at an average of 39.67 and a strike rate of 141.10 in 80 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 21 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace since 2023: 169 runs, 104 balls, 33.80 average, 162.50 SR & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs off-spin since 2023: 59 runs, 44 balls, 29.50 average, 134.09 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him four times in 125 balls.

Virat Kohli vs Andre Russell in T20s: 116 runs, 74 balls, 38.66 average, 156.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 77, 21, 0, 29 & 101*.

Faf du Plessis has 472 runs at an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 136.02 in 16 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties.

Faf du Plessis has 438 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 153.14 in 11 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace since 2023: 306 runs, 222 balls, 43.71 average, 137.83 SR & 7 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in 30 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 291 runs, 244 balls, 48.50 average, 119.26 SR & 6 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Andre Russell in T20s: 86 runs, 51 balls, 21.50 average, 168.62 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 54 runs, 70 balls, 27 average, 77.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 3, 35, 3, 55* & 57.

Cameron Green scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against them.

Cameron Green has 8 runs in two IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace since 2023: 112 runs, 57 balls, 37.33 average, 196.49 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 36.71 average, 22.14 SR & 9.94 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs since 2023: 1 wicket, 150 average, 103 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 3, 18, 30, 41 & 100*. Cameron Green’s last five figures: 0/19, 2/27, 0/35, 0/15 & 0/2.

Rajat Patidar made a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajat Patidar made 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Glenn Maxwell has 452 runs at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 141.69 in 19 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has four wickets against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 306 runs at an average of 23.53 and a strike rate of 171.91 in 14 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 7 wickets here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners since 2023: 246 runs, 143 balls, 24.60 average, 172.02 SR & 10 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 139 runs, 82 balls, 23.16 average, 169.51 SR & 6 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 94 runs, 86 balls, 23.50 average, 109.30 SR & 4 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 3, 0, 20, 6 & 25. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/7, 0/32, 1/31 & 0/22.

Anuj Rawat has a solitary run in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anuj Rawat has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 96.07 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Anuj Rawat vs leg-spinners since 2023: 20 runs, 19 balls, 10 average, 105.26 SR & 2 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma have dismissed him once each.

Anuj Rawat vs left-arm pace since 2023: 40 runs, 31 balls, 20 average, 129 SR & 2 dismissals.

Anuj Rawat’s previous five scores: 11, 48, 34, 68 & 0.

Dinesh Karthik has 397 runs at an average of 28.35 and a strike rate of 132.33 in 17 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 363 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 134.94 in 24 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Mahipal Lomror made 34 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 3 average, 81.81 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in three balls.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 17*, 50*, 33, 42 & 9.

Alzarri Joseph has 3 wickets at an average of 19.33 and a strike 16 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Alzarri Joseph took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Alzarri Joseph vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 38 average, 23.66 SR & 9.63 economy rate. Alzarri Joseph vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 72 average, 48 SR & 9 economy rate.

Alzarri Joseph’s last five figures: 1/43, 0/38, 0/38, 1/31 & 2/46.

Mohammed Siraj has 13 wickets at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 19.53 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohammed Siraj has 21 wickets at an average of 24.19 and a strike rate of 17.19 in 16 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 18.64 average, 15.64 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 27.25 average, 20.62 SR & 7.92 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/38, 0/13, 1/27 & 2/32.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal’s last five figures: 1/23, 1/28, 0/53, 0/10 & 2/40.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt made 87 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Phil Salt vs left-arm pace in 2024: 65 runs, 41 balls, 16.25 average, 158.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 53 runs, 26 balls, 26.50 average, 203.84 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 14 runs, 19 balls, 7 average, 73.68 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 54, 30, 26, 7 & 5.

Venkatesh Iyer has 111 runs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 106.73 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Venkatesh Iyer made 31 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 138 runs, 84 balls, 23 average, 164.28 SR & 6 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 7, 35*, 29*, 43* & 13.

Shreyas Iyer has 304 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 118.75 in 12 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 134.95 in four IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

Shreyas Iyer vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 32 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 103.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 0, 53, 8, 0 & 13.

Nitish Rana has 327 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 135.68 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Nitish Rana has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 148.14 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 51 balls, 10.80 average, 105.88 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 60 balls, 18.25 average, 121.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Glenn Maxwell has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 9, 17, 71*, 4 & 40.

Rinku Singh has 70 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rinku Singh made 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 53 balls, 37 average, 209.43 SR & 3 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 23, 69*, 9*, 16* & 14.

Andre Russell has 396 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 205.18 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 19.25 in 14 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 233.33 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 11.71 in five IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 12 average, 136.36 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 22 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Alzarri Joseph in T20s: 56 runs, 28 balls, 28 average, 200 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.57 average, 11.28 SR & 12 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 19.50 average, 12 SR & 9.75 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 64, 27*, 2*, 14 & 43*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/33, 2/37, 1/39 & 3/20.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 20.16 average, 14.33 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs since 2023: 2 wickets, 29.50 average, 20 SR & 8.85 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 3/33, 1/5, 0/9, 0/45 & 2/22.

Sunil Narine has 23 wickets at an average of 20.04 and a strike rate of 18.78 in 18 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

Sunil Narine has 4 wickets at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 54 in nine IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 25.25 average, 21.50 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 50 average, 35 SR & 8.57 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/19, 0/21, 1/11, 0/18 & 0/26.

Mitchell Starc has 12 wickets at an average of 20.41 and a strike rate of 16 in nine IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy has 13 wickets at an average of 15.38 and a strike rate of 14.61 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Varun Chakravarthy took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.46 average, 12.73 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 37 average, 24.83 SR & 8.93 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 1/55, 1/25, 2/38, 2/16 & 1/27.

Suyash Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Suyash Sharma took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Suyash Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 38.40 average, 25 SR & 9.21 economy rate. Suyash Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 24.20 SR & 7.28 economy rate.

Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 0/18, 2/38, 1/25, 3/11 & 4/5.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru since the last IPL has been 193, with pacers snaring 67.39% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 195 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).

Also Read: Footage of a frustrated Rishabh Pant goes viral after his dismissal in RR vs DC match

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kohli has a fine record against KKR and has been in sensational form. He also knows this venue quite well.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf has a terrific record in Bengaluru and knows the conditions well here. He can weave a big knock.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell enjoys playing against RCB. Russell has a terrific record against them. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar’s selection % is currently less than 11. Patidar will bat in the middle order and can make a substantial score. The track will help him play his strokes.

Telegram Group Join Now

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Chakravarthy has done well against RCB in the past, and most RCB batters struggle against spin. He also did well in Bengaluru last time around.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Alzarri Joseph, and Mayank Dagar.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anuj Rawat, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Alzarri Joseph, and Varun Chakravarthy.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a home advantage. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have three quality spinners to check RCB batters. A lot will depend on how RCB batters handle KKR spinners. Overall, RCB look like a better side and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.