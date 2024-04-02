RCB vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 15 of IPL 2024

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have blown hot and cold so far. While Royal Challengers Bangalore have a home advantage, Lucknow Super Giants have match-winners for all conditions. It’s hard to separate between the teams, but RCB have a slight advantage of playing at home and adapting quickly. Hence, they might win the game.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

2 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 117 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 118.18 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Virat Kohli has 2860 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 141.09 in 81 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 22 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 118 balls, 50.25 average, 170.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 46 balls, 30 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 83*, 77, 21, 0 & 29.

Faf du Plessis has 219 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 145.03 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has two fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 446 runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 152.73 in 12 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 149 runs, 98 balls, 49.66 average, 152.04 SR & 3 dismissals. Mohsin Khan dismissed him on the only ball he bowled.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 94 balls, 37.66 average, 120.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 35 runs, 26 balls, 11.66 average, 134.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 8, 3, 35, 3 & 55*.

Cameron Green has 45 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 155.17 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Cameron Green has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 136.66 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 58 balls, 38.66 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 37 average, 22.42 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs since 2023: 1 wicket, 155 average, 107 SR & 8.69 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 33, 3, 18, 30 & 41. Cameron Green’s last five figures: 0/7, 0/19, 2/27, 0/35 & 0/15.

Glenn Maxwell has 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 172.72 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 334 runs at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 169.54 in 15 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 7 wickets here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 59 balls, 25.25 average, 171.18 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 30 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him five times in 88 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 34 average, 28 SR & 7.28 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 24 average, 14.50 SR & 9.93 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 28, 3, 0, 20 & 6. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/7, 0/32, 1/31 & 0/22.

Rajat Patidar made 112 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajat Patidar has 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 95.45 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 3, 18, 0, 68 & 50.

Anuj Rawat has 13 runs at an average of 6.50 and a strike rate of 81.25 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Anuj Rawat has 52 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 96.29 in four IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Anuj Rawat vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 23 balls, 15.50 average, 134.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Anuj Rawat’s previous five scores: 3, 11, 48, 34 & 68.

Dinesh Karthik has 67 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 155.81 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Dinesh Karthik has 383 runs at an average of 16.65 and a strike rate of 138.26 in 25 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 195.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 20, 28*, 38*, 0 & 0.

Alzarri Joseph took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Alzarri Joseph vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 76 average, 45.50 SR & 10.02 economy rate. Alzarri Joseph vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 31.33 average, 18.50 SR & 10.16 economy rate.

Alzarri Joseph’s last five figures: 0/34, 1/43, 0/38, 0/38 & 1/31.

Mayank Dagar has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mayank Dagar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 108 average, 85 SR & 7.62 economy rate. Mayank Dagar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 38 average, 28 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Mayank Dagar’s last five figures: 1/23, 0/34, 0/6, 1/19 & 0/54.

Mohammed Siraj has 6 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 15 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohammed Siraj has 21 wickets at an average of 26.38 and a strike rate of 18 in 17 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 20 average, 15.53 SR & 7.72 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 28.12 average, 20.50 SR & 8.23 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 0/46, 2/26, 0/38, 0/13 & 1/27.

Yash Dayal took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Yash Dayal has 3 wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 61.50 average, 41.50 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 46.33 average, 22.33 SR & 12.44 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s last five figures: 1/46, 1/23, 1/28, 0/53 & 0/10.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has 8 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Vijaykumar Vyshak vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 17.12 average, 11.62 SR & 8.83 economy rate. Vijaykumar Vyshak vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 69.50 average, 37.50 SR & 11.12 economy rate.

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s last five figures: 1/23, 2/29, 1/55, 1/5, 0/24.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul has 628 runs at an average of 69.77 and a strike rate of 144.03 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

KL Rahul has 362 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 137.64 in 13 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 81 balls, 30.33 average, 112.34 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 31 runs, 27 balls, 15.50 average, 114.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 15, 58, 0*, 12 & 68.

Quinton de Kock has 371 runs at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 142.14 in 11 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Quinton de Kock has 384 runs at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 146.56 in ten IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 29 balls, 12.50 average, 86.20 SR & 2 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in two balls.

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 41 runs, 29 balls, 20.50 average, 141.37 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 45 runs, 49 balls, 22.50 average, 91.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 54, 4, 3, 23 & 20.

Devdutt Padikkal has 109 runs at an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 126.74 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Devdutt Padikkal made 52 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 35 balls, 8.75 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him twice in two balls.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 9, 0, 59, 1 & 31*.

Marcus Stoinis has 243 runs at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of 156.77 in ten IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 179 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 152.99 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 50 balls, 24.33 average, 146 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 70 balls, 33.66 average, 144.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 26.50 average, 18 SR & 8.83 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 15.66 average, 9.66 SR & 9.72 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 19, 3, 16, 9 & 38. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 3/36, 2/20, 1/22, 3/24 & 3/18.

Nicholas Pooran has 162 runs at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 167.01 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 108 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 229.78 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Nicholas Pooran vs Alzarri Joseph in T20s: 33 runs, 29 balls, 16.50 average, 113.79 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 42, 64, 3, 14 & 57*.

Ayush Badoni has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 97.91 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ayush Badoni scored 30 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 42 balls, 10.80 average, 128.57 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 8, 1, 80*, 28 & 3*.

Krunal Pandya has 167 runs at an average of 15.18 and a strike rate of 107.05 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 34.41 and a strike rate of 30 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 127.71 in five IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 2 wickets here.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 35.12 average, 29.87 SR & 7.05 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 77 average, 55 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 0/25, 1/38, 0/38, 2/39 & 0/35.

Mohsin Khan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 63.50 average, 39 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 7.50 SR & 11.80 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s last five figures: 2/34, 1/45, 3/34, 2/13 & 2/13.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 25.62 average, 17.12 SR & 8.97 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 19.60 average, 15.80 SR & 7.44 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 0/43, 2/41, 3/10, 0/23 & 0/52.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks haven’t been as flat as they generally are in Bengaluru. While the batting has been easier with the new ball, the surface has offered grip and slowed down when the field is spread, and the ball has been used for some overs. Expect a similar pitch, with a lot depending on how teams bat in the powerplay. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav (IMP).

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kohli has a fine record at this venue and has been in sensational form this season. He can play another big knock.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. Maxwell hasn’t performed as consistently but is a quality player. He also knows the conditions well in Bengaluru.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and knows the conditions well in Bengaluru. He has been in fine form this season.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vijaykumar Vyshak: Vijaykumar Vyshak has been selected by less than 5% of users as of now. Vijaykumar bowled well in the previous game and will bowl in different phases. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal’s selection % currently stands at 21.31. Padikkal will bat in the top order and knows the conditions well in Bengaluru. He can play a big knock.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mayank Dagar: Mayank Dagar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Alzarri Joseph, Mohsin Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Mayank Yadav.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anuj Rawat, Devdutt Padikkal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohsin Khan, and Manimaran Siddharth.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

RCB vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have blown hot and cold so far. While Royal Challengers Bangalore have a home advantage, Lucknow Super Giants have match-winners for all conditions. It’s hard to separate between the teams, but RCB have a slight advantage of playing at home and adapting quickly. Hence, they might win the game

