RCB vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 6 of IPL 2024
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
Date
25 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
-
Virat Kohli has 861 runs at an average of 31.88 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 30 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties and a century against them.
-
Virat Kohli has 2700 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 140.69 in 79 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 20 fifties and four centuries here.
-
Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace since 2023: 139 runs, 86 balls, 27.80 average, 161.62 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 58 balls.
-
Virat Kohli vs off-spin since 2023: 59 runs, 44 balls, 29.50 average, 134.09 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 42 runs, 40 balls, 10.50 average, 105 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar in T20s: 56 runs, 45 balls, 28 average, 124.44 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 21, 0, 29, 101* & 100.
-
Faf du Plessis has 796 runs at an average of 61.23 and a strike rate of 146.32 in 15 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has nine fifties against them.
-
Faf du Plessis has 435 runs at an average of 62.14 and a strike rate of 155.91 in ten IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.
-
Faf du Plessis vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 291 runs, 244 balls, 48.50 average, 119.26 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace since 2023: 303 runs, 217 balls, 43.28 average, 139.63 SR & 7 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him thrice in 36 balls.
-
Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 66 runs, 45 balls, 22 average, 146.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Faf du Plessis vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 11 runs, 17 balls, 5.50 average, 64.70 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 35, 3, 55*, 57 & 0.
-
Rajat Patidar has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 111.76 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Rajat Patidar vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 7 runs, 5 balls, 3.50 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell has 104 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 148.57 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.
-
Glenn Maxwell has 303 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 175.14 in 13 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 5 wickets here.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners since 2023: 246 runs, 143 balls, 24.60 average, 172.02 SR & 10 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 44 balls.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 138 runs, 79 balls, 27.60 average, 174.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him thrice in 14 balls.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 41 runs, 30 balls, 13.66 average, 136.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 20, 6, 25 & 12.
-
Cameron Green has 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 147.54 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.
-
Cameron Green scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings here.
-
Cameron Green’s last five scores: 18, 30, 41, 100* & 4*.
-
Anuj Rawat made 21 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Anuj Rawat has 38 runs at a strike rate of 102.70 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.
-
Dinesh Karthik has 630 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 143.83 in 27 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Dinesh Karthik has 335 runs at an average of 15.22 and a strike rate of 129.34 in 23 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.
-
Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace since 2023: 21 runs, 16 balls, 7 average, 131.25 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.
-
Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.
-
Dinesh Karthik vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 42 runs, 43 balls, 10.50 average, 97.67 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 38*, 0, 0, 30 & 11.
-
Karn Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 30 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Karn Sharma has 11 wickets at an average of 17.27 and a strike rate of 12.54 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 20.87 average, 12.62 SR & 9.92 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 26.67 average, 13.33 SR & 12 economy rate.
-
Karn Sharma’s last five figures: 1/24, 0/25, 1/27, 3/36 & 1/39.
-
Alzarri Joseph has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.
-
Alzarri Joseph vs RHBs since 2023: 24 wickets, 30.08 average, 21 SR & 8.59 economy rate. Alzarri Joseph vs LHBs since 2023: 18 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.22 SR & 8.85 economy rate.
-
Alzarri Joseph’s last five figures: 0/38, 0/38, 1/31, 2/46 & 0/50.
-
Mohammed Siraj has 8 wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 20.25 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Mohammed Siraj has 19 wickets at an average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 17.73 in 15 IPL innings in Bengaluru.
-
Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 18.83 average, 17.16 SR & 6.58 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 25.37 average, 19 SR & 6.58 economy rate.
-
Yash Dayal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.
Punjab Kings:
-
Shikhar Dhawan has 679 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 124.13 in 24 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has six fifties against them.
-
Shikhar Dhawan has 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 116.99 in nine IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.
-
Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners since 2023: 85 runs, 58 balls, 28.33 average, 146.55 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shikhar Dhawan vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 101 runs, 62 balls, 33.66 average, 162.90 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 22, 17, 0, 7 & 57.
-
Jonny Bairstow has 253 runs at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 179.43 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has two fifties and a century against them.
-
Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 9, 73, 12, 86* & 4.
-
Prabhsimran Singh has 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 143.24 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace since 2023: 136 runs, 94 balls, 27.20 average, 144.68 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 64 runs, 56 balls, 32 average, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 26, 9, 20, 0 & 50*.
-
Sam Curran has 5 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 21.60 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Sam Curran vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 34.71 average, 22.85 SR & 9.11 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, 28.33 SR & 9.38 economy rate.
-
Sam Curran’s last five scores: 63, 7*, 17, 3 & 22. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/10, 2/29, 2/39, 1/39 & 1/42.
-
Jitesh Sharma has 50 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 156.25 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Jitesh Sharma vs off-spin since 2023: 30 runs, 21 balls, 15 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 9, 0, 31, 4 & 1.
-
Liam Livingstone has 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 150 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Liam Livingstone made 11 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.
-
Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners since 2023: 100 runs, 103 balls, 12.50 average, 97.08 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 92 runs, 117 balls, 23 average, 78.63 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 38, 30, 2, 6 & 12.
-
Harpreet Brar has 6 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 18 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Harpreet Brar vs RHBs since 2023: 15 wickets, 19.40 average, 16.93 SR & 6.87 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.83 SR & 8.29 economy rate.
-
Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 1/14, 1/35, 1/41, 1/28 & 0/31.
-
Harshal Patel has 2 wickets at an average of 63.50 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Harshal Patel has 20 wickets at an average of 33.65 and a strike rate of 21.70 in 21 IPL innings in Bengaluru.
-
Harshal Patel vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.54 average, 18.45 SR & 9.37 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 41 average, 21.85 SR & 10.99 economy rate.
-
Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 2/47, 1/36, 3/19, 0/21 & 3/16.
-
Kagiso Rabada has 16 wickets at an average of 12.62 and a strike rate of 10.50 in seven IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.
-
Kagiso Rabada took four wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.
-
Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 34.25 average, 21.75 SR & 9.44 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 38 average, 36 SR & 6.33 economy rate.
-
Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/36, 1/24, 0/31, 1/24 & 2/32.
-
Rahul Chahar has 6 wickets at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 32 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Rahul Chahar vs RHBs since 2023: 4 wickets, 75 average, 52.75 SR & 8.53 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 23.60 average, 22.20 SR & 6.38 economy rate.
-
Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 1/33, 1/21, 2/34, 1/30 & 1/33.
-
Arshdeep Singh has 4 wickets at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
-
Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs since 2023: 31 wickets, 31.90 average, 21.19 SR & 9.04 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs since 2023: 25 wickets, 17.20 average, 11.52 SR & 8.95 economy rate.
-
Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/28, 3/32, 0/28, 1/13 & 0/31.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Bengaluru in IPL 2023 was 196, with pacers snaring 67.50% of wickets here. The track is expected to be flat, with plenty of boundaries. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 33°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal (IMP).
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has a fine record in Bengaluru. He can play a big knock.
Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis looked in nice touch in the previous game. Faf has a magnificent record against Punjab Kings and will enjoy batting in Bengaluru. He can score big.
Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar’s selection % currently stands at less than 12. Patidar is a class batter and will enjoy playing his shots in Bengaluru. A substantial score can not be ruled out.
Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been selected by less than 40% of users as of now. Bairstow will open the innings and has a sensational record against RCB. He will enjoy batting in Bengaluru and can weave a big knock.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If RCB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph, and Mayank Dagar.
If PBKS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Cameron Green, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Harshal Patel.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If RCB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph, and Rahul Chahar.
If PBKS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, and Harshal Patel.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
