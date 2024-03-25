RCB vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 6 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

Date

25 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli has 861 runs at an average of 31.88 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 30 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 2700 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 140.69 in 79 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 20 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace since 2023: 139 runs, 86 balls, 27.80 average, 161.62 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 58 balls.

Virat Kohli vs off-spin since 2023: 59 runs, 44 balls, 29.50 average, 134.09 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 42 runs, 40 balls, 10.50 average, 105 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar in T20s: 56 runs, 45 balls, 28 average, 124.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 21, 0, 29, 101* & 100.

Faf du Plessis has 796 runs at an average of 61.23 and a strike rate of 146.32 in 15 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has nine fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 435 runs at an average of 62.14 and a strike rate of 155.91 in ten IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 291 runs, 244 balls, 48.50 average, 119.26 SR & 6 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace since 2023: 303 runs, 217 balls, 43.28 average, 139.63 SR & 7 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him thrice in 36 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 66 runs, 45 balls, 22 average, 146.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 11 runs, 17 balls, 5.50 average, 64.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 35, 3, 55*, 57 & 0.

Rajat Patidar has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 111.76 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Rajat Patidar vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 7 runs, 5 balls, 3.50 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell has 104 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 148.57 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 303 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 175.14 in 13 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 5 wickets here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners since 2023: 246 runs, 143 balls, 24.60 average, 172.02 SR & 10 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 44 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 138 runs, 79 balls, 27.60 average, 174.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him thrice in 14 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 41 runs, 30 balls, 13.66 average, 136.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 20, 6, 25 & 12.

Cameron Green has 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 147.54 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Cameron Green scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings here.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 18, 30, 41, 100* & 4*.

Anuj Rawat made 21 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Anuj Rawat has 38 runs at a strike rate of 102.70 in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Dinesh Karthik has 630 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 143.83 in 27 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 335 runs at an average of 15.22 and a strike rate of 129.34 in 23 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace since 2023: 21 runs, 16 balls, 7 average, 131.25 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 42 runs, 43 balls, 10.50 average, 97.67 SR & 4 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 38*, 0, 0, 30 & 11.

Karn Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 30 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Karn Sharma has 11 wickets at an average of 17.27 and a strike rate of 12.54 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 20.87 average, 12.62 SR & 9.92 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 26.67 average, 13.33 SR & 12 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s last five figures: 1/24, 0/25, 1/27, 3/36 & 1/39.

Alzarri Joseph has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Alzarri Joseph vs RHBs since 2023: 24 wickets, 30.08 average, 21 SR & 8.59 economy rate. Alzarri Joseph vs LHBs since 2023: 18 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.22 SR & 8.85 economy rate.

Alzarri Joseph’s last five figures: 0/38, 0/38, 1/31, 2/46 & 0/50.

Mohammed Siraj has 8 wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 20.25 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohammed Siraj has 19 wickets at an average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 17.73 in 15 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 18.83 average, 17.16 SR & 6.58 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 25.37 average, 19 SR & 6.58 economy rate.