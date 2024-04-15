RCB vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 30 of IPL 2024

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been more consistent, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won’t be an easy team to bat at home. RCB are in a must-win situation and will need to react. They will have a home advantage and might win the contest.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

15 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 669 runs at an average of 35.21 and a strike rate of 139.66 in 21 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties and a century.

Virat Kohli has 2882 runs at an average of 40.59 and a strike rate of 141.06 in 82 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 22 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 229 runs, 140 balls, 57.25 average, 163.57 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 67 balls, 39 average, 116.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 109 runs, 81 balls, 27.25 average, 134.56 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 3, 113*, 22, 83* & 77.

Faf du Plessis has 484 runs at an average of 34.57 and a strike rate of 135.57 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 465 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 152.45 in 13 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has five fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 142 runs, 114 balls, 35.50 average, 124.56 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Jaydev Unadkat in T20s: 70 runs, 33 balls, 35 average, 212.12 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 80 runs, 51 balls, 40 average, 156.86 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 61, 44, 19, 8 & 3.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 46 runs, 36 balls, 15.33 average, 127.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 8, 18, 108*, 9 & 22.

Rajat Patidar scored 48 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajat Patidar has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 116.27 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 50, 29, 3, 18 & 0.

Glenn Maxwell has 339 runs at an average of 24.21 and a strike rate of 149.33 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 25.50 in nine IPL innings against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 334 runs at an average of 22.26 and a strike rate of 167.83 in 16 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 15.11 in ten IPL innings here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 60 balls, 20.20 average, 168.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs T Natarajan in T20s: 32 runs, 30 balls, 10.66 average, 106.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 41 runs, 40 balls, 20.50 average, 102.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 1, 0, 28 & 3.

Dinesh Karthik has 329 runs at an average of 19.35 and a strike rate of 127.51 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dinesh Karthik has 387 runs at an average of 16.12 and a strike rate of 135.78 in 26 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 29 balls, 8 average, 82.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 195.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 53*, 4, 20, 28* & 38*.

Mahipal Lomror has 40 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 100 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mahipal Lomror has 119 runs at an average of 19,83 and a strike rate of 167.60 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 3 average, 81.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 0, 33, 17*, 50 & 33.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has 8 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Vijaykumar Vyshak vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.11 average, 11.88 SR & 9.14 economy rate. Vijaykumar Vyshak vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 72.50 average, 39.50 SR & 11.01 economy rate.

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s last five figures: 1/32, 1/23, 2/29, 1/55 & 1/5.

Akash Deep took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Akash Deep’s last five figures: 1/55, 0/32, 1/23, 0/43 & 1/43.

Reece Topley has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 23 average, 18 SR & 7.66 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 34 average, 21 SR & 9.71 economy rate.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 0/34, 2/27, 1/39, 1/32 & 1/24.

Mohammed Siraj has 9 wickets at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 22 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj has 22 wickets at an average of 27.31 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 18 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 21.21 average, 16.50 SR & 7.71 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 34.11 average, 22.33 SR & 9.16 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 0/37, 1/35, 1/47, 0/46 & 2/26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head has 81 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 142.10 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 21, 31, 19, 62 & 33.

Abhishek Sharma has 132 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 159.03 in seven IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 94 runs, 53 balls, 31.33 average, 177.35 SR & 3 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 16, 37, 29, 63 & 32.

Aiden Markram has 59 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 96.72 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 38 balls, 9 average, 94.73 SR & 4 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 48 balls, 32 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 0, 50, 17, 42* & 18.

Heinrich Klaasen has 136 runs at an average of 68 and a strike rate of 188.88 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 6 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 28 runs, 16 balls, 14 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 9, 10*, 24, 80 & 63.

Abdul Samad has a solitary run in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 25, 29, 15, 4 & 38*.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/10, 1/11, 1/20, 1/39 & 0/14.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 31.50 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pat Cummins has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 21 SR & 7.80 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 21.33 average, 19 SR & 6.73 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/22, 1/29, 1/28, 2/35 & 1/32.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 18 wickets at an average of 33.94 and a strike rate of 25.94 in 21 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 9 wickets at an average of 23.44 and a strike rate of 19.22 in eight IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 30.50 average, 20.33 SR & 9 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 35.71 average, 26 SR & 8.24 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/32, 1/28, 0/27, 0/53 & 0/51.

Jaydev Unadkat has 8 wickets at an average of 37.87 and a strike rate of 25 in 11 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jaydev Unadkat has 10 wickets at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 25.20 in 13 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 43 average, 24.75 SR & 10.42 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.70 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 1/49, 1/29, 0/33, 2/47 & 0/20.

T Natarajan has 9 wickets at an average of 20.22 and a strike rate of 16.66 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 33 average, 22.22 SR & 8.91 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 36.16 average, 23.66 SR & 9.16 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/49, 1/39, 3/32, 0/18 & 0/43.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches in Bengaluru have been balanced, with some assistance for bowlers. The key for batters will be to maximise the field restrictions when the ball is new. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kohli has a fine record against SRH and is in great form. He also knows the conditions well in Bengaluru.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf has looked good in the last few games and will enjoy batting in Bengaluru. He can score big.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen is in sensational form and will enjoy playing in Bengaluru. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vijaykumar Vyshak: Vijaykumar Vyshak has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Vyshak will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He bowled well in Bengaluru last time.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan’s selection % currently stands at 34.8. Natarajan will bowl in the middle and death overs and can snare a few wickets. His recent form has been decent.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saurav Chauhan: Saurav Chauhan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Akash Deep.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Abhishek Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Abdul Samad, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, and Pat Cummins.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Nitish Reddy, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three Dinesh Karthik, Travis Head, T Natarajan, and Reece Topley.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been more consistent, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won't be an easy team to bat at home. RCB are in a must-win situation and will need to react. They will have a home advantage and might win the contest.

