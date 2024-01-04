REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 26 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades have struggled to win this season, but they will be playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

Date

4 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock made 38 runs in his only innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Shaun Marsh has 353 runs at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of 140.07 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has four fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 279 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 117.72 in 14 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Tom Rogers has 5 wickets at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Kane Richardson has 13 wickets at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 18.38 in 11 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Peter Siddle has 24 wickets at an average of 12.29 and a strike rate of 11 in 12 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has one four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls against them.

Matthew Wade has 362 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 163.80 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties against them.

Macalister Wright has 133 runs at a strike rate of 154.65 in two BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Ben McDermott has 574 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 155.97 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Tim David has 156 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 177.27 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 20.57 in six BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Patrick Dooley has 4 wickets at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Riley Meredith has 16 wickets at an average of 19.56 and a strike rate of 13.87 in ten BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Docklands has been 170, with the pacers snaring 66.91% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with the batters getting value for their shots. The teams winning the toss might opt to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jordan Cox, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

REN vs HUR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The REN vs HUR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

REN vs HUR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be a nice captaincy option for this game. Quinton will open the innings and can play a long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball. Sutherland has done well this season and will look to continue his good work. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and has done well against the Renegades previously. His wicketkeeping can also produce a few points.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle has a selection % of less than 9 as of now. Siddle has done well against Hobart Hurricanes previously and will get some help off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

Patrick Dooley: Patrick Dooley has been selected by less than 31% of people as of now. Dooley is a consistent wicket-taker and will look to dismiss a few Renegades batters who have struggled to get going this season. Expect him to make an impact.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nikhil Chaudhary: Nikhil Chaudhary might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Tim David, Riley Meredith and Tom Rogers.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Tim David, Tom Rogers and Patrick Dooley.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with Caleb Jewell, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Adam Zampa.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction



